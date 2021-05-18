Log in
Dollar slumps to multi-month lows as expectations of flat rates cement

05/18/2021 | 07:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration shows U.S. 100-dollar bank notes

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar sank to a six-year trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month lows versus other major peer currencies on Tuesday, as Treasury yields stalled amid renewed expectations the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday reiterated that he does not expect interest rates to rise until next year, fuelling a further decline in bets that inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak, and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its most recent meeting, which may give indications about where monetary policy is headed.

The growing market consensus is that the Fed will tolerate what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.

"The dollar is on its knees and this seems to be a direct result of how investors feel about the U.S. inflation outlook and the Fed's reaction," said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole.

Marinov highlighted two inflation outlook scenarios that would have different impacts on the markets - the first one being the current market expectation that price growth will soon ease.

"This will keep the Fed dovish, U.S. real yields very negative and the dollar weak ... boosting commodity prices and supporting risk assets," he said. "Under the second inflation outcome, we see a more persistent rebound of the U.S. inflation this and, potentially, early next year."

Under Marinov's central scenario, that could nudge the Fed towards tapering bond purchases this summer, thus boosting the outlook for U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield stood at 1.6471%, extending a pullback from a five-week high reached last week.

The dollar traded above $1.22 to the euro, the single currency hitting its highest against the greenback since Feb. 25.

The British pound rose past $1.42 for the first time since Feb. 24. Sterling has been buoyed as investors cheer the gradual lifting of strict coronavirus restrictions. [GBP/]

The Canadian dollar advanced to a six-year high of 1.2013 to the greenback, aided by a rise in oil prices. Up 5% against its U.S. peer year-to-date, the trader-nicknamed "loonie" is the best performing G10 currency on the year.

The dollar lost 0.3% to 108.96 yen. The Japanese currency is the worst-performing G10 currency this year, down over 5% year-to-date against the greenback amid worries about Japan's slow pace of vaccinations and weakness in the greenback.

Some investors were already scaling back expectations for a Fed rate hike this year, and Kaplan's comments gave traders even more incentive to sell the dollar.

The onshore yuan edged up to 6.4188 per dollar, not far from an almost three-year high reached last week.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose as much as half a percent each against their U.S. counterpart.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose 3.3% to $45,023.53 but was still close to a three-month low after Tesla boss Elon Musk dented enthusiasm for the digital asset.

Rival digital currency ether rose 6.50% to $3,494, steading from a two-week low on Monday.

(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, Additional reporting by Stanley White in Tokyo, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska and Steve Orlofsky)

By Ritvik Carvalho


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.05% 0.54914 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.12% 0.93879 Delayed Quote.-3.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.14% 0.63835 Delayed Quote.1.63%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.32% 0.7799 Delayed Quote.1.10%
BITCOIN - EURO 3.61% 37332.54 Real-time Quote.52.40%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 4.12% 45568.06 Real-time Quote.51.40%
BRITISH POUND / CANADIAN DOLLAR (GBP/CAD) 0.15% 1.70893 Delayed Quote.-1.73%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.11% 1.16244 Delayed Quote.3.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.35% 1.41973 Delayed Quote.3.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.15% 0.585168 Delayed Quote.1.76%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.25% 0.680267 Delayed Quote.5.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.02% 90.538 Delayed Quote.11.36%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (CAD/CHF) -0.41% 0.74584 Delayed Quote.7.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.22% 0.8303 Delayed Quote.5.13%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.10% 0.8602 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
EURO / CANADIAN DOLLAR (EUR/CAD) 0.26% 1.47001 Delayed Quote.-5.28%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.47% 1.22132 Delayed Quote.-0.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.04% 0.009651 Delayed Quote.-3.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.05% 0.01121 Delayed Quote.0.31%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.35% 0.013691 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.35% 69.77 Delayed Quote.33.25%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (NZD/CAD) 0.30% 0.87333 Delayed Quote.-3.95%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.51% 0.72552 Delayed Quote.0.88%
TESLA, INC. -2.19% 576.83 Delayed Quote.-18.26%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.24% 6.42425 Delayed Quote.-0.85%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.36% 0.704424 Delayed Quote.-3.01%
US DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (USD/CAD) -0.21% 1.20365 Delayed Quote.-4.83%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.24% 6.4237 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.48% 0.818934 Delayed Quote.0.54%
WTI 0.25% 66.472 Delayed Quote.36.01%
