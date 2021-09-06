Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
* Dollar recoups losses that followed poor U.S. jobs data
* Global growth expectations dampening
LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar erased all losses
sustained after last week's poor U.S. jobs report and extended
gains versus its rivals on Monday as concerns about slowing
global growth boosted its safe-haven appeal in a big week for
central banks.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against
six rivals, edged 0.2% higher to 92.31. It had dipped to 91.941
for the first time since Aug. 4 on Friday, when a closely
watched U.S. labour report showed the world's largest economy
created the fewest jobs in seven months in August.
While the weak jobs report doused expectations the Fed might
strike a hawkish note at a meeting later this month, analysts
said the data is yet another reminder of global growth losing
steam after a bounce earlier this year, a significant headwind
for cyclical currencies like the euro and the Aussie.
Economic surprise indexes from the United States to China
have slipped sharply in recent weeks while latest manufacturing
surveys from Britain to Japan show the rise in coronavirus delta
cases is sapping sentiment.
"The key to the narrative in the next few weeks will be how
sharply the growth data can snap back globally, if at all, how
the delta variant cases evolve as pupils return to school, and
from a momentum perspective do we continue to see real money
begin to put money back to work," said a trader at a U.S. bank.
The weak jobs report did not spark a new wave of dollar
selling on Monday as the greenback spent the Asian and much of
the London session pushing higher against its rivals, prompting
some major currencies including the euro and the Australian
dollar to move back to pre-Friday jobs report levels.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields firming
to more than one-week highs also boosted the dollar. U.S.
markets were shut for a holiday, contributing to lower volumes.
HEDGE FUNDS BULLISH
While analysts remain bearish on the outlook for the
greenback with Citibank strategists expecting it to weaken in
the coming months as the Fed postpones tapering plans to
November, hedge funds have quietly ramped up bullish bets.
Latest data showed they have increased bets on the greenback
versus the euro for a second consecutive week, boosting net bets
to their highest since March 2020.
Kenneth Broux, an FX strategist at Societe Generale,
ascribed the dollar's rise to profit-taking on the euro and
other currencies before central bank policy meetings this week.
Most of the dollar's gains was focused on the Australian
dollar which weakened 0.2% to $0.7435 ahead of a
central bank decision on Tuesday where analysts remain divided
on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia will call time on its
stimulus plans.
National Australia Bank predicts the central bank will
reduce asset purchases again, "although the optics of tapering
amid protracted lockdowns means it is likely to be a close
decision," NAB analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a report.
The euro also failed to extend its gains on Monday
after rising above the $1.19 levels for the first time since the
end of July. It was trading 0.1% weaker at $1.1865 before an
European Central Bank policy decision on Thursday.
Economists reckon it is still too early for the ECB to call
time on emergency stimulus, but it could agree to slow the pace
of its bond buys after euro area inflation surged to a 10-year
high at 3% last week.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was about flat at
$51,862, after earlier touching $51,920, a level not seen since
May 12. Smaller rival ether traded little changed at
$3,942.77 after topping $4,000 last week for the first time
since mid-May.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alexander Smith and
Andrew Cawthorne)