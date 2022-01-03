Dollar starts off 2022 on higher note as yields climb

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against a
basket of major currencies on Monday, the first trading day of
the new year, in sync with government bond yields as investors
anticipate the Federal Reserve will stay on its path of interest
rate hikes in 2022.
While the surge in coronavirus cases caused by the Omicron
variant continued to impact global travel and public services,
investors remained optimistic that lockdowns would be averted.
On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized
the use of a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech
COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 12 and 15
years, and narrowed the time for all booster shots to five
months from six months after primary doses.
Yields on U.S. two-year notes, which are sensitive to rate
hike expectations, along with 5-year notes, soared to their
highest level since March 2020. Benchmark U.S. 10-year and
5-year yields rose to six-week peaks. The U.S. central bank is
seen as likely to begin hiking interest rates by mid-2022.
"Markets in general have a short attention span when it
comes to anything COVID related and it has been this way since
the very beginning," said Erik Bregar, president and CEO at
Bregar Capital Corp in Toronto.
"I don’t feel a risk-off vibe today because oil is steady,
stocks are still green... right now yields are the driver."
The dollar index rose 0.552%, with the euro
down 0.64% to $1.1295.
The greenback was on track for its biggest daily percentage
gain since Dec. 17.
Economic data showed a gauge of manufacturing for December
by Markit dipped to 57.7 from its prior reading of 57.8, but
still indicating expansion. November construction spending rose
0.4%, shy of expectations calling for a rise of 0.6%.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.17% versus the greenback at
115.27 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at
$1.3482, down 0.35% on the day.
Trading volumes, however, were expected to be thin as
London, Europe's main FX trading center, is closed for a market
holiday.
In the broader euro zone, manufacturing activity remained
resilient as factories took advantage of an easing in supply
chain constraints and stocked up on raw materials at a record
pace.
Turkey's annual inflation rate surged to 36.1% last month,
its highest in the 19 years Tayyip Erdogan has ruled, laying
bare the extent of a currency crisis caused by the president's
unorthodox interest rate-cutting policies.
The Turkish lira was last trading up 1.7% at 12.960 per
dollar, but off an early low of 13.92.
Bitcoin last fell 1.61% to $46,587.63.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Barbara Lewis and
Marguerita Choy)