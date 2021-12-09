Dollar stays soft with Omicron and Fed top of mind

HONG KONG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - This week's rally in
risk-friendly assets and currencies like the Australian dollar
petered out on Thursday, but the U.S. dollar struggled to regain
its lost ground as investors waited for a key Federal Reserve
policy meeting due next week.
The Aussie dollar was steady at $0.7171 just off Wednesday's
week high, having gained this week along with equities, while
the euro sat at $1.1331, after jumping 0.7% on Wednesday to a
week high of 1.1335.
MSCI's all-country world index is back in
sight of all-time highs, having had its best day in more than a
year on Tuesday and rising further since then.
Markets have been roiled week by news of the new strain of
COVID-19, which drove investors to safe havens last week, but
have since taken heart from signs that the worst fears may not
be realised.
BioNTech and Pfizer said on Wednesday a
three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine neutralised the new
Omicron variant in a laboratory test, an early signal that
booster shots could be key to protection against infection from
the newly identified variant.
"It's very 'virus-on', 'virus-off' in the FX market, and I
think we are going to be stuck with this for a while," said Paul
Mackel, global head of FX research at HSBC. "The headline risk
associated with Omicron is very high, it's very confusing, and
it's making the intraday moves fairly volatile."
Illustrating this, the pound dropped to a year low
on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed
tougher COVID-19 restrictions in England, ordering people to
work from home, wear masks in public places and use vaccine
passes.
On Thursday it too was quiet, having rebounded a little to
last trade at $1.3207.
The new strain is also making it harder for market
participants to predict how quickly central banks will cut back
pandemic-era emergency stimulus and raise interest rates.
Banks' different schedules had been the major factor shaping
currency markets in recent weeks. Most importantly the U.S.
Federal Reserve is expected to announce it will accelerate
tapering of its bond-buying programme at its meeting next week.
"The risks of the Fed not announcing a faster taper on 15
December stem primarily from the Omicron variant," wrote
analysts at Nomura in a note.
"We believe that if Omicron-related fears subside, the
market would quickly reprice in U.S. Fed tightening, potentially
beyond what was priced in before the Omicron news," they said.
Expectations of U.S. tapering had helped the dollar index
rise to over a year high in late November, before
Omicron's emergence sent it lower.
CPI inflation data due Friday could also have an effect on
the Fed's decision.
The Canadian dollar was largely unchanged after the Bank of
Canada held its key overnight interest rate at 0.25%, as
expected, and maintained its guidance that a first hike could
come as soon as April 2022, having gained to its highest level
in around three weeks ahead of the meeting along with higher oil
prices.
China's yuan hovered at a more than 3-1/2-year high against
the dollar on Thursday on continued year-end seasonal corporate
demand, though some investors were growing cautious over how
much more Beijing would allow the currency to appreciate.
Bitcoin slipped 1.3% to just below 50,000 as it
continues to trade in a narrow range after a sharp weekend
plunge.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Stephen Coates)