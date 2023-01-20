Dollar surges against the yen as nerves fray over economic outlook

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The dollar was heading for
its biggest one-day rally against the yen in two weeks on
Friday, after the Bank of Japan governor reiterated there would
be no change in the central bank's handling of monetary policy.
The dollar was already up on the day against a basket of
currencies, as a slew of data this week from consumer spending
to business activity and inflation across major economies
highlighted an increasingly fragile outlook for growth.
The U.S. currency has lost about 1.3% so far in January,
having fallen nearly 8% in the final three months of 2022, when
investors began factoring in a higher chance of the Federal
Reserve slowing down the pace of interest-rate rises.
The Japanese yen bore the brunt of the dollar's
strength. The dollar rose by as much as 1.21% to a high of
129.965 - its largest one-day gain since Jan. 4. The yen, which
investors have long favoured as a safe-haven and a funding
currency, has had a volatile few weeks.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who was addressing the World
Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos on Friday, said the
central bank will continue its current "extremely accommodative"
monetary policy to achieve its 2% inflation target in a stable,
sustainable manner.
Speculators are betting that the BOJ, the last major central
bank to still employ loose monetary policy, is edging towards a
shift to a tighter stance. That has driven a rally in the yen
that has pushed the dollar/yen currency pair down by 14% in the
past three months.
Data on Friday showed Japan's core consumer prices in
December rose 4.0% from a year earlier, double the BOJ's target.
"Japan now has an inflation problem that it hasn't had in
nearly 40 years," CMC Markets chief strategist Michael Hewson
said.
"For me, the die is cast - dollar/yen will go lower and it's
a question of how quickly," he said.
The BOJ on Wednesday maintained its ultra-loose monetary
policy, though investors had thought it could signal a change.
A flurry of U.S. data on Thursday indicated the world's
biggest economy was slowing down after multiple rate increases
by the Fed. Money markets show traders are preparing for an end
to rate rises by the middle of this year.
However, the number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to
another month of solid job growth and continued labour market
tightness.
"Looking at the way the markets are going so far this year,
they got off to storming start and at some point there was
always going to be a bit of a pullback and we’re certainly
seeing that now," CMC's Hewson said.
With much top-tier data out of the way now, investors are
waiting for the first Fed meeting of the year in early February.
The central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points
(bps) in December after four straight 75 bps increases, and the
market is eagerly anticipating another stepdown.
ING economists said the intense scrutiny of U.S. growth
means that the dollar remains vulnerable to data releases as
markets keep scaling back Fed rate expectations.
"The fact that the ongoing dovish repricing is not only a
consequence of slowing inflation but also of a worsening
economic outlook in the United States has exacerbated the
negative implications for the dollar," according to ING
economists.
Meanwhile, the euro held steady at $1.0829, while
sterling fell 0.3% to $1.2352, after UK data showed a
surprise drop in retail sales in December, as British shoppers
bought less, but spent more.
(Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong, Kim Coghill and Hugh Lawson)