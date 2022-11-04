Dollar takes breather on China reopening hopes, U.S. jobs data in focus

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The euro and pound
regained some ground on Friday, but were still set for their
biggest weekly losses since September, ahead of U.S. jobs data
that could underscore the hawkish message Fed chair Jerome
Powell delivered this week boosting the dollar.
Helping drive the gains was improved investor sentiment
following reports China may relax its strict anti-COVID
measures, which also caused China's yuan to strengthen sharply.
The euro was last up 0.24% at $0.9772, having
earlier traded around 0.54% higher. Sterling was up 0.6% at
$1.1228, also having pared gains from the Asian session.
Nonetheless, the European common currency was still set for
a 1.9% drop on the week and sterling a 3.4% decline, both their
largest since the third week of September, when Britain's then
finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng sent markets spinning with a now
withdrawn set of fiscal policies.
The dollar strengthened across the board this week after
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the
central bank could continue to increase interest rates if
inflation doesn't slow, causing markets to price in a higher
peak for U.S. rates.
In contrast, markets read a dovish message into authorities'
remarks around the Bank of England rate increase on Thursday and
European Central Bank's last week, while Norway, Canada and
Australia's central banks have also recently surprised on the
dovish side.
"There's a growing perceived chance that the Fed will be the
last major central bank to throw in the towel and arrest its
tightening cycle," said Francesco Pesole, FX strategist at ING.
"We think this notion can provide quite sustainable support
to the dollar into the new year."
U.S. payroll data released later on Friday will provide the
latest indication of the health of the U.S. economy. A Reuters
survey of economists showed them forecasting an increase of
200,000 jobs last month after a rise of 263,000 in September.
"An upside surprise to the data would reinforce the Fed’s
higher terminal rate posture and keep the U.S. dollar bid, but
softer prints can weigh on the dollar," said Christopher Wong,
currency strategist at OCBC.
In contrast, Friday data showed euro zone business activity
contracted last month at the fastest pace since late 2020.
CHINA HOPES
Friday's 'risk on' move in currencies, as well as commodity
and share markets, followed media speculation that China could
relax anti-COVID restrictions, which have been hobbling economic
activity.
China's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday he was
not aware of the media report.
The offshore yuan strengthened more than 1% in the
Asia session to a one-week peak of 7.2441 per dollar, and last
traded at 7.2689.
"The currency market is the most accessible barometer to
digest China's risk sentiment without getting overly
complicated," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset
Management.
"CNH (the yuan traded offshore) will tell you if investors
are running hot or cold in China markets. And as is typically
the case, this type of 'risk on' move indicated by the yuan will
have a magnetic attraction across Asia markets."
The Australian dollar, also a barometer of
sentiment towards China given the countries' close trade ties,
was up nearly 1% at $0.6348, while the dollar also slid over
0.5% against the oil sensitive Canadian dollar and Norwegian
crown.
A higher peak in U.S. rates also spells more pain for the
Japanese yen, which has been a victim of widening interest rate
differentials as a result of the Bank of Japan's dovishness.
The dollar was last down 0.42% at 147.62 yen, with
recent moves on the currency pair relatively more subdued on
concerns about further intervention from Japanese authorities.
(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and additional reporting by
Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Mark
Potter)