Dollar ticks down, euro up ahead of U.S. CPI report

02/09/2022 | 03:03pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A picture illustration of U.S. dollar Swiss Franc British pound and Euro bank notes

 
    By Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash
    NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid further and the
euro extended gains following a hawkish shift from the European
Central Bank last week and ahead of key data on U.S. consumer
prices due on Thursday.
    The CPI print may offer new indications about the pace of
the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, and investors are
bracing for higher-than expected numbers that would signal more
aggressive rate hikes. 
    That readout is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month
increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to
economists polled by Reuters. 
    Investors have been revising their forecasts for ECB rate
hikes after the bank caught them off guard last week, with
President Christine Lagarde flagging for the first time that
monetary tightening was a possibility this year.
    Seeking to temper investors' growing expectations for
hardline action, Lagarde calmed markets when she said on Monday
there was no need for extensive tightening.
    But the big shift in central bank policy expectations over
the past week, in particular from the ECB, has dampened the
dollar's recent upside. 
    As the markets work through Lagarde's comments and what
Thursday's inflation numbers mean for the Fed, the dollar will
likely remain range-bound, said Thomas Anderson, managing
director at Moneycorp.
    "I think the market is kind of scratching its head and
saying, 'okay, corporate earnings are over, the Lagarde comments
— we're still kind of scratching our head. Does this mean this
is the inflection point and we go up from here?'" he said.
    The dollar index fell 0.103%, with the euro up
0.16% to $1.1432.
    While the markets await clarity, the dollar and the euro
were "consolidating within yesterday's ranges," said Marc
Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.
    "I think that the bottom line for the ECB and the Fed is
there's a lot of uncertainty, and so they want to maintain
maximum flexibility," he said. "The Fed and the ECB need to
maintain flexibility and people read into it what they want to."
    Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that
future rate increases after March will depend on the strength of
inflation and how much it moderates or persists.
    Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said
the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation,
though he added he was still leaning toward a slightly faster
pace of interest rate increases this year.
    ========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 2:59PM (1959 GMT)
 Description      RIC         Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change     YTD Pct       High Bid    Low Bid
                                              Previous                   Change                   
                                              Session                                             
 Dollar index                 95.4800        95.5940     -0.11%         -0.191%       +95.6760    +95.3790
 Euro/Dollar                  $1.1432        $1.1417     +0.14%         +0.56%        +$1.1448    +$1.1403
 Dollar/Yen                   115.4750       115.5300    -0.04%         +0.31%        +115.6900   +115.3200
 Euro/Yen                     132.01         131.91      +0.08%         +1.30%        +132.1500   +131.6300
 Dollar/Swiss                 0.9236         0.9252      -0.14%         +1.28%        +0.9254     +0.9222
 Sterling/Dollar              $1.3535        $1.3547     -0.08%         +0.09%        +$1.3589    +$1.3530
 Dollar/Canadian              1.2670         1.2702      -0.23%         +0.23%        +1.2715     +1.2665
 Aussie/Dollar                $0.7185        $0.7146     +0.54%         -1.16%        +$0.7194    +$0.7142
 Euro/Swiss                   1.0557         1.0560      -0.03%         +1.81%        +1.0567     +1.0544
 Euro/Sterling                0.8444         0.8423      +0.25%         +0.52%        +0.8450     +0.8414
 NZ                           $0.6689        $0.6648     +0.62%         -2.26%        +$0.6698    +$0.6642
 Dollar/Dollar                                                                                    
 Dollar/Norway                8.8085         8.8275      -0.20%         +0.01%        +8.8450     +8.7835
 Euro/Norway                  10.0716        10.0709     +0.01%         +0.59%        +10.0909    +10.0420
 Dollar/Sweden                9.1024         9.1391      -0.27%         +0.94%        +9.1551     +9.0775
 Euro/Sweden                  10.4070        10.4349     -0.27%         +1.69%        +10.4440    +10.3819
 
    
 (Reporting by Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash, additional
reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Peter Graff, Gareth Jones
and Alex Richardson)

© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS