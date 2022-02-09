Dollar ticks down, euro up ahead of U.S. CPI report

By Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The dollar slid further and the
euro extended gains following a hawkish shift from the European
Central Bank last week and ahead of key data on U.S. consumer
prices due on Thursday.
The CPI print may offer new indications about the pace of
the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening, and investors are
bracing for higher-than expected numbers that would signal more
aggressive rate hikes.
That readout is expected to show a 0.5% month-over-month
increase in January, and 7.3% for the year, according to
economists polled by Reuters.
Investors have been revising their forecasts for ECB rate
hikes after the bank caught them off guard last week, with
President Christine Lagarde flagging for the first time that
monetary tightening was a possibility this year.
Seeking to temper investors' growing expectations for
hardline action, Lagarde calmed markets when she said on Monday
there was no need for extensive tightening.
But the big shift in central bank policy expectations over
the past week, in particular from the ECB, has dampened the
dollar's recent upside.
As the markets work through Lagarde's comments and what
Thursday's inflation numbers mean for the Fed, the dollar will
likely remain range-bound, said Thomas Anderson, managing
director at Moneycorp.
"I think the market is kind of scratching its head and
saying, 'okay, corporate earnings are over, the Lagarde comments
— we're still kind of scratching our head. Does this mean this
is the inflection point and we go up from here?'" he said.
The dollar index fell 0.103%, with the euro up
0.16% to $1.1432.
While the markets await clarity, the dollar and the euro
were "consolidating within yesterday's ranges," said Marc
Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.
"I think that the bottom line for the ECB and the Fed is
there's a lot of uncertainty, and so they want to maintain
maximum flexibility," he said. "The Fed and the ECB need to
maintain flexibility and people read into it what they want to."
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Wednesday that
future rate increases after March will depend on the strength of
inflation and how much it moderates or persists.
Also on Wednesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said
the U.S. economy may be nearing a turn lower in inflation,
though he added he was still leaning toward a slightly faster
pace of interest rate increases this year.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 2:59PM (1959 GMT)
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index 95.4800 95.5940 -0.11% -0.191% +95.6760 +95.3790
Euro/Dollar $1.1432 $1.1417 +0.14% +0.56% +$1.1448 +$1.1403
Dollar/Yen 115.4750 115.5300 -0.04% +0.31% +115.6900 +115.3200
Euro/Yen 132.01 131.91 +0.08% +1.30% +132.1500 +131.6300
Dollar/Swiss 0.9236 0.9252 -0.14% +1.28% +0.9254 +0.9222
Sterling/Dollar $1.3535 $1.3547 -0.08% +0.09% +$1.3589 +$1.3530
Dollar/Canadian 1.2670 1.2702 -0.23% +0.23% +1.2715 +1.2665
Aussie/Dollar $0.7185 $0.7146 +0.54% -1.16% +$0.7194 +$0.7142
Euro/Swiss 1.0557 1.0560 -0.03% +1.81% +1.0567 +1.0544
Euro/Sterling 0.8444 0.8423 +0.25% +0.52% +0.8450 +0.8414
NZ $0.6689 $0.6648 +0.62% -2.26% +$0.6698 +$0.6642
Dollar/Dollar
Dollar/Norway 8.8085 8.8275 -0.20% +0.01% +8.8450 +8.7835
Euro/Norway 10.0716 10.0709 +0.01% +0.59% +10.0909 +10.0420
Dollar/Sweden 9.1024 9.1391 -0.27% +0.94% +9.1551 +9.0775
Euro/Sweden 10.4070 10.4349 -0.27% +1.69% +10.4440 +10.3819
(Reporting by Hannah Lang and Herbert Lash, additional
reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Peter Graff, Gareth Jones
and Alex Richardson)