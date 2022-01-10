Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows

01/10/2022 | 04:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up on Monday amid rising bets U.S. inflation will bolster the case for higher interest rates while the European Central Bank's dovish stance on rising prices weighed on the euro.

The dollar had met with selling late last week after a weaker-than-expected headline U.S. job-creation figure squeezed traders out of long dollar positions.

But analysts said better-than-expected unemployment numbers and U.S. inflation figures expected to show headline CPI at a red-hot 7% year-on-year on Wednesday, make a good case for interest rates to rise sooner rather than later.

"The Fed is likely to feel the pressure from this early additional price pressure and feel compelled to start the hiking cycle even as soon as the March meeting," said Elsa Lignos, Global Head of FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

Traders have priced an over 90% chance of a rate hike in March according to CME's FedWatch tool and investors will be waiting for clues from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and governor Lael Brainard who will testify before Senate committees this week.

In morning trading in Europe, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, was up 0.18% at 95.964.

The greenback firmed 0.1% on the yen to 115.66, close to last week's five-year high of 116.35 in volumes thinned by a holiday in Japan.

The euro was losing 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1327.

Investors believe the ECB is still far behind the Fed in the tightening cycle despite data showing euro zone inflation jumped to 5% in December.

Comments by an ECB policy maker on Saturday, however, fuelled doubts about whether the central bank could possibly tweak its stance moving forward.

"This morning euro-watchers are dissecting a weekend speech from Isabel Schnabel suggesting that energy transition will pressure inflation and could see the ECB's inflation forecasts revised higher," ING analysts said in a morning note.

"For the time being, however, the clear and present danger for tighter policy clearly comes from the US right now", they believe, adding they currently expect the ECB to tighten in March 2023.

Sterling was marginally weaker on the dollar, down 0.05% at $1.3591 but has been rallying with bets that the Bank of England (BOE) is likely to be hiking in tandem with the Fed.

The Australian dollar wobbled around $0.7195, finding a little help from a lift in Aussie bond yields.

Cryptocurrencies have faced pressure from broad selling in risk assets at the start of this year, but were steady in Asia after bitcoin managed to hold support at $40,000 through weekend trade.

Bitcoin last bought $41,783 and ether $3,173.

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast, Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Ed Osmond)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.21% 0.52915 Delayed Quote.-1.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) 0.00% 0.90781 Delayed Quote.-1.04%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.40% 0.63458 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.27% 83.227 Delayed Quote.-0.74%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.24% 1.06189 Delayed Quote.-0.25%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) 0.27% 0.66214 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.24% 0.71947 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BELIEVE 0.56% 16.856 Real-time Quote.-0.80%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.03% 36950 Real-time Quote.-10.62%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.04% 41851.72 Real-time Quote.-10.65%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) -0.21% 1.88911 Delayed Quote.1.53%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.19% 1.19911 Delayed Quote.0.50%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.06% 157.232 Delayed Quote.0.83%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.3592 Delayed Quote.0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) -0.02% 1.101394 Delayed Quote.1.05%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.21% 0.582982 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.39% 0.699154 Delayed Quote.0.00%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.28% 91.665 Delayed Quote.0.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.7921 Delayed Quote.-0.06%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 12185.88 Delayed Quote.0.18%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.39% 1.57534 Delayed Quote.1.06%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.17% 0.83388 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.12% 131.12 Delayed Quote.0.31%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.1335 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) 0.09% 0.018768 Delayed Quote.1.41%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.19% 0.009929 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.46% 0.011902 Delayed Quote.0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.31% 1.560866 Delayed Quote.0.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.21% 0.013492 Delayed Quote.0.26%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.23% 0.7946 Delayed Quote.0.23%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.04% 78.362 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.01% 0.6775 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) -0.26% 1.389757 Delayed Quote.1.14%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.04% 0.735548 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 0.882223 Delayed Quote.0.08%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.04% 115.66 Delayed Quote.0.38%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aLondon Shares Fall as House Builders Drop on Cladding Issue
DJ
04:42aIndonesia may allow coal exports to resume Monday or Tuesday - minister
RE
04:41aEuro zone investor morale rises slightly as mood stabilises
RE
04:41aHousebuilders dent London's FTSE 100 even as banks gain
RE
04:41aChina urges its consumer goods firms to make more 'innovative' products
RE
04:39aStocks sag as U.S. yields climb higher
RE
04:38aDollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows
RE
04:38aSTATES OF GUERNSEY : New Household Income (2019 and 2020) Report
PU
04:35aStocks sag as U.S. yields climb higher
RE
04:34aSterling steadies close to its recent highs vs euro and dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
3Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin
4Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows
5Atos : conference call

HOT NEWS