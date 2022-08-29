Dollar touches 20-year high, but kept in check by euro, as rates in focus

NEW YORK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The dollar touched a fresh
20-year high on Monday, fuelled by hawkish comments by Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, but was kept in check by the euro,
which was supported by growing expectations for European Central
Bank (ECB) rate hikes.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of peers, scaled a fresh two-decade peak of
109.48 before retreating.
The greenback was up 0.73% against Japan's yen, while
Britain's pound notched a fresh 2-1/2 year low in thin trading,
with the UK on a public holiday.
Powell told the Jackson Hole central banking conference in
Wyoming on Friday that the Fed would raise rates as high as
needed to restrict growth, and would keep them there "for some
time" to bring down inflation that is running at more than three
times the Fed's 2% goal.
"Powell's comments endorsed the pricing of a higher Fed
funds rate for a longer period," said Kenneth Broux, a currency
strategist at Societe Generale. "The assumption that the Fed
would start cutting rates in mid-2023 is premature."
Money markets ramped up bets for a more aggressive Fed rate
hike in September, with the chances of a 75 basis point hike now
seen around 70%. U.S. Treasury yields shot up, with two-year
bond yields hitting a 15-year high at around 3.49%.
The euro clawed its way higher, helped by "ECB comments and
rumors including contemplation of a 75bps hike at the September
8th ECB meeting," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets
economics at Scotiabank.
The euro was last up 0.34% against the dollar, but remained
below parity at $0.99985.
ECB board member Isabel Schnabel warned on Saturday that
central banks risk losing public trust and must act forcefully
to curb inflation, even if that drags their economies into a
recession.
"Central banks have no interest in being anything but
hawkish right now, given inflation, so they will hike rates
aggressively," said Nordea chief analyst Jan von Gerich.
A comment by German Economy Minister Robert Habeck that he
expects gas prices to fall soon, with Germany making progress on
its storage targets, may also have supported the euro.
The dollar index, after hitting its highest level in 20
years, pulled back, mainly based on the euro's rise, and was
down 0.403% at $108.74 at 10:40 a.m. (1440 GMT).
Sterling fell to a 2-1/2-year low of $1.1649 versus
the greenback and was last down 0.14% at $1.1713.
In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin recovered some ground to
trade back above the $20,000 level.
