Dollar treads water as Ukraine headlines fuel caution

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar treaded water on
Thursday and the Japanese yen held on to its earlier gains after
a Russian news report of mortar fire in eastern Ukraine jangled
market nerves and boosted the appeal of safe haven bets.
Russia-backed rebels accused Ukrainian forces of shelling
their territory in violation of agreements aimed at ending
conflict in the contested Donbass area, the RIA news agency
said, a report later denied by Ukraine.
While the greenback retreated from its Asian highs after the
news broke, investors remained wary that Russia will invade the
Ukraine again despite rising optimism at the start of this week
that a diplomatic solution would be found to prevent conflict.
Against a basket of its rivals, the dollar steadied
at 95.747 after rising above 96 in early Asian trading.
But in a sign that markets were not panicking yet, the
rouble remained below a November 2020 high of 80 hit last
month, while bond yields were only modestly higher.
"This strongly suggests that market participants remain
optimistic overall that conflict will be avoided," MUFG
strategists said in a client note.
The geopolitical news dwarfed the Fed's minutes of its
January meeting, where policymakers agreed that it was time to
tighten monetary policy but also that decisions would depend on
a meeting-by-meeting analysis of data, according to minutes of
the most recent policy meeting.
Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell and the
yield curve steepened after the minutes as traders reassessed
the probability of a 50 bps hike at the Fed's March meeting.
Money markets were pricing in a 72% likelihood of a 50 bps hike
next month compared to 80% at the start of the week.
The euro rebounded from earlier lows after falling
as much as 0.4% after the Ukraine news. But Ukraine's denial and
the location of the reported attack within already contested
territory calmed things and the euro last sat at $1.1382.
The yen and the Swiss franc clung on to
earlier gains, up 0.2% and 0.1% respectively versus the
greenback.
