Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar up against safe havens as risk sentiment improves on Omicron news

12/06/2021 | 03:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged higher against safe-haven currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc after reassuring news on the Omicron COVID-19 variant, while units like the Australian dollar that had weakened in recent weeks on growth worries also advanced.

U.S. Treasury yields rose and stocks gained after news that initial observations suggested Omicron patients had only mild symptoms, reversing some of Friday's heavy selloff.

While Omicron has spread to about one-third of U.S. states as of Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN that "thus far it does not look like there's a great degree of severity to it".

"The absence of negative developments surrounding Omicron over the weekend appears to be helping markets stabilize today after the dramatic moves at the end of last week," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note.

The dollar climbed 0.5% against the Japanese yen and rose 0.9% against the Swiss franc. The yen and the franc typically draw investors looking for safety when economic or geopolitical tensions rise.

The dollar fell 0.3% against the Japanese currency on Friday..

The greenback's losses on Friday had also followed a below-forecast jobs report, though the data did little to shake market expectations the Federal Reserve will accelerate the pace of unwinding stimulus and raise interest rates, starting next year.

The U.S. Dollar Currency Index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was 0.1% higher at 96.309, not far from the 16-month high of 96.938 touched late last month.

Investors have grown more bullish on the dollar in recent weeks, with net long bets on the greenback climbing to the highest level since June 2019, data from the U.S. CFTC showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar rose as much as 0.64%, rebounding from the 13-month low hit last week.

Russia's rouble slipped into the red in late trading on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden warned his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of severe economic consequences in case of a Ukraine invasion ahead of a call between the two men on Tuesday.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices rose and attention turned to a Bank of Canada interest rate decision this week, with the currency recovering from its lowest level in more than two months.

Elsewhere, cryptocurrencies nursed big losses from a wild weekend that at one stage crushed bitcoin more than 20%. Bitcoin slipped 0.6% to around $49,166.35 on Monday.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal AhmedEditing by Paul Simao/Mark Heinrich)

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:18pStocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
RE
03:18pOil sales to finance 61% of Venezuela's 2022 budget-document
RE
03:13pOil rebounds by almost 5% on Omicron hopes, Iran talks
RE
03:12pSackler family says billions collected from Purdue not abuse of bankruptcy law
RE
03:11pTREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as risk-off mood ebbs
RE
03:06pU.S. CDC urges Americans to avoid travel to France, Jordan over COVID-19 concerns
RE
03:05pDollar up against safe havens as risk sentiment improves on Omicron news
RE
03:04pRBNZ Deputy Governor Says RBNZ Should Not Be Held Responsible For Housing Market
RE
03:04pRbnz's bascand - insurance affordability & risk-based pricing, open banking, & digital money are dynamic challenges sector and regulators will face
RE
03:03pRbnz's bascand - confident our financial stability approach has strengthened, the foundations are more solid
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks rally, dollar gains as Omicron fears ease
2What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.

HOT NEWS