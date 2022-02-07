Dollar up, euro down as pair face off in rate hike tussle

* Euro falls back after surging last week * Analysts say ECB turn is big deal for single currency * Dollar edges down, traders await Thursday CPI data By Herbert Lash NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher and the euro eased on Monday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde calmed market expectations of a quick hike in interest rates that bumped regional bond yields in Europe to multi-year highs. There is no need for big monetary policy tightening in the euro zone as inflation is set to decline and could stabilize around the ECB's target of 2%, Lagarde told a European Parliament hearing. The ECB opened the door last week to a rate hike later in 2022 as inflation risks rose, while data showing an unexpected jump in U.S. jobs created in January also raised speculation of a faster timetable for Federal Reserve rate hikes. The new expectations for both the Fed and ECB has pit the dollar and euro against each other as to which will gain an upper hand. U.S. consumer price data to be released on Thursday is poised to be a key data point determinant. "The euro-dollar will be in a kind of tug of war between these two forces, but ultimately with CPI in the U.S., we're probably due for a bit more of a dollar recovery," said Kathy Lien, a managing director at BK Asset Management. A Reuters poll of economists showed they expect year-over-year CPI to have climbed to 7.3% in January. The dollar index rose 0.138%, with the euro down 0.24% to $1.1418. The ECB last week got the ball moving in a positive direction for the euro, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions. "Now the focus has shifted to U.S. inflation, which the market will use to figure out whether the Fed goes by 25 basis points or 50 basis points next month," Manimbo added. Markets have now priced in a one-in-three chance the Fed might hike by a full 50 basis points in March, and a reasonable chance rates will reach 1.5% by year end. The European common currency hit its highest since mid-January on Friday, driven by the hawkish turn from the ECB. Not everyone is convinced of a hawkish ECB tilt. "We don't believe the ECB is bracing for a sudden acceleration of tightening. We still see the Fed as being on track to move well ahead of the ECB, providing support for the dollar," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Haefele said he expects the euro to fall to $1.10 by year-end and the dollar gaining versus the Swiss franc to finish the year at 0.98 francs per dollar, from 0.92 currently. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2.4 basis points at 1.298%. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% versus the greenback at 115.14 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3514, down 0.11% on the day. Bitcoin rose 8.64% to $44,155.82, after jumping 11% late on Friday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 12:58PM (1758 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 95.5550 95.4410 +0.14% -0.113% +95.6350 +95.3530 Euro/Dollar $1.1419 $1.1451 -0.28% +0.45% +$1.1474 +$1.1415 Dollar/Yen 115.1550 115.2100 -0.03% +0.05% +115.3750 +114.9150 Euro/Yen 131.49 131.90 -0.31% +0.90% +132.1300 +131.2700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9246 0.9254 -0.06% +1.39% +0.9262 +0.9223 Sterling/Dollar $1.3515 $1.3525 -0.07% -0.06% +$1.3550 +$1.3492 Dollar/Canadian 1.2687 1.2769 -0.64% +0.35% +1.2756 +1.2672 Aussie/Dollar $0.7106 $0.7078 +0.42% -2.23% +$0.7122 +$0.7066 Euro/Swiss 1.0557 1.0592 -0.33% +1.81% +1.0604 +1.0551 Euro/Sterling 0.8448 0.8464 -0.19% +0.57% +0.8478 +0.8439 NZ $0.6617 $0.6615 +0.04% -3.32% +$0.6638 +$0.6602 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8060 8.7805 +0.21% -0.12% +8.8555 +8.7800 Euro/Norway 10.0576 10.0676 -0.10% +0.45% +10.1168 +10.0300 Dollar/Sweden 9.1463 9.1532 -0.32% +1.42% +9.1736 +9.1168 Euro/Sweden 10.4454 10.4785 -0.32% +2.07% +10.4887 +10.4360 (Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Will Dunham, Frank Jack Daniel, Mark Heinrich and Andrea Ricci)