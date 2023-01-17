Dollar weakens vs yen ahead of BOJ; stocks fall

*
Dow, S&P 500 end lower
*
Dollar down vs yen
*
China 2022 growth one of worst in almost 50 years
*
Investors focus on dlr/yen ahead of BOJ decision this week
NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The dollar weakened against
the Japanese yen on Tuesday amid expectations of a possible
policy shift at the Bank of Japan, while stocks on Wall Street
mostly fell following disappointing quarterly results from
Goldman Sachs.
Japan's decades of ultra-low interest rates may reach a
turning point on Wednesday, when the BOJ decision is expected
following a two-day meeting.
While other central banks have been raising interest rates
to control inflation, the BOJ has kept long-term rates around
zero.
A shift could possibly end its stimulatory policy called
yield curve control (YCC).
The dollar extended recent weakness against the
Japanese yen and was last down 0.3%, with investors braced for
sharp moves when the BOJ concludes its meeting.
"If the BOJ decides to just tweak their operations, we could
see a rebound in dollar/yen," said Joe Perry, senior market
analyst at FOREX.com and City Index in New York.
In Treasuries, longer-dated U.S. yields rose as investors
awaited the outcome of the BOJ meeting and prepared for the
likelihood of an increase in corporate debt supply.
Japanese 10-year government bond yields topped the BOJ’s
policy ceiling for a third straight session on Tuesday amid the
speculation that policymakers could tweak stimulus settings.
If the Japanese central bank unwinds its yield curve
control, it is likely that Japanese yields would increase
further.
That could make the debt more attractive compared with U.S.
Treasuries after accounting for foreign exchange hedges.
Japanese investors may then sell U.S. government debt or be less
likely to purchase it.
On Wall Street, investor focus was on quarterly earnings
reports, with the Dow and the S&P 500 both ending the day lower,
and shares of Goldman Sachs Group falling 6.4%. Shares of
Travelers dropped 4.6% after the insurer announced
preliminary fourth-quarter earnings.
Goldman reported a bigger-than-expected 69% drop in
fourth-quarter profit. Results from JPMorgan & Chase and
others on Friday kicked off the U.S. fourth-quarter reporting
period.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 391.76 points,
or 1.14%, to 33,910.85, the S&P 500 lost 8.12 points, or
0.20%, to 3,990.97 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.96
points, or 0.14%, to 11,095.11.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.40% and
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed
0.02%.
Chinese data showed that the world's second-biggest economy
grew 2.9% in the fourth quarter of last year, beating
expectations but underscoring the toll exacted by Beijing's
stringent "zero-COVID" policy.
China's growth for 2022 of 3% was far below the official
target of about 5.5%. Excluding a 2.2% expansion after COVID-19
first hit in 2020, it was the worst showing in nearly half a
century.
Benchmark 10-year note yields rose 2 basis
points to 3.53% while two-year Treasury yields dipped
5 basis points to 4.19%.
In the energy market, oil prices rose on hopes that a recent
shift in China's COVID-19 policy could increase fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose $1.46, or 1.7%, to settle
at $85.92, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude
climbed 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.18.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin has clocked a gain of
about a quarter in January, leaping over 20% in the past week
alone, putting in on course for its best month since October
2021. It was last up 0.6%.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York
Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Karen
Brettell in New York, Tom Wilson in London and Kane Wu in Hong
Kong
Editing by Andrea Ricci and Matthew Lewis)