Dollar, yields rise ahead of speech by Fed's Powell

(Adds close of U.S. markets)
* Fed expected to remain hawkish at Jackson Hole
* Treasury yields touch multi-week peaks
* U.S. core capital goods orders rise, but momentum slows
NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rose and Treasury
yields jumped on Wednesday ahead of a speech in two days by
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that may affirm the U.S.
central bank's aggressive policy to tame inflation or signal a
"pivot" to subdued interest rate hikes.
U.S. and European shares gained in choppy trade as investors
tried to divine whether the Fed was more likely to slow rate
hikes or stay aggressive until it brings inflation down to its
target of 2%.
Yields on both German and U.S. benchmark 10-year notes rose
to eight-week highs. British short-dated government bond yields
hit 14-year highs. Soaring energy prices in Europe raised fears
of more inflation in Germany and Britain.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose
further above 3%, hitting 3.126%, suggesting for some the
rebound in stocks may be short-lived. The German 10-year bund
rose to 1.388%, and two-year UK gilts hit 2.955%.
"When the 10-year climbs above 3%, all of a sudden stocks
have a harder time. We saw that in May, we saw that in June,
we're seeing it again now," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief
market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.
"That will be a headwind, as long as the 10-year remains
above 3%," he said of the benchmark Treasury note.
Bets in recent days on how much the Fed will raise rates at
its September policy meeting have whipsawed between 50 to 75
basis points.
Traders of fed funds futures last priced in a 60.5% chance
that the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points next month, and
a 39.5% probability of a 50-basis point increase.
"The market is gyrating between this ultra, ultra hawkish
view and this ultra, ultra dovish view" of the banking symposium
in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday, Saglimbene said. "It's going
to be somewhere in the middle."
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.18%, the
S&P 500 gained 0.29% and the Nasdaq Composite
advanced 0.41%. All 11 S&P 500 sectors rose, as did small cap
stocks.
In Europe, the pan-regional STOXX 600 index closed
up 0.16% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe
was essentially flat, up 0.02%.
The euro fell to a two-decade low before edging up 0.05% to
$0.9972. The dollar index rose 0.037%.
For portfolio managers awaiting Powell's commentary,
everything else is merely speculation, said Michael James,
managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los
Angeles.
"The (stock) market is trading around on not much other than
sentiment and the fact that we got pretty overbought and kind of
due for a pullback," he said. "Now we're bouncing a little bit,
positioning into the Fed chair's commentary at Jackson Hole."
Economic data showed new orders for U.S.-made capital goods
increased in July, but the pace slowed from June, suggesting
business spending on equipment could struggle to rebound after
contracting in the second quarter.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.4%
last month, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. These
so-called core capital goods orders surged 0.9% in June.
Oil prices rose in volatile trading on concerns that the
United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran
in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's
nuclear deal and potentially crude exports by that member of the
Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.
Benchmark Brent crude retreated after rising above $100 a
barrel. Saudi Arabia has suggested that OPEC and its allies may
consider cutting output, though bearish economic signals from
central bankers are weighing.
U.S. crude futures settled up $1.15 at $94.89 a
barrel and Brent rose $1.00 to $101.22.
U.S. gold futures settled unchanged at $1,761.50 an
ounce.
