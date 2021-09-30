Log in
Domestic Liquidity Expands by 6.9 Percent, Year-on-Year, in August

09/30/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Domestic Liquidity Expands by 6.9 Percent, Year-on-Year, in August September 29, 2021

​Preliminary data show that domestic liquidity (M3) expanded by 6.9 percent year-on-year to about ₱14.4 trillion in August 2021. This was faster than the 5.9-percent growth posted in July. On a month-on-month seasonally-adjusted basis, M3 increased by 1.2 percent.

Domestic claims grew by 6.7 percent year-on-year in August from 4.5 percent in the previous month due to the expansion in net claims on the central government as well as the continued improvement in bank lending to the private sector. Net claims on the central government rose by 23.5 percent in August from an 18.5-percent expansion in July on the back of sustained borrowings by the National Government. Claims on the private sector, driven by bank lending to non-financial private corporations, went up by 2.3 percent in August from 0.4 percent growth in July.

Net foreign assets (NFA) in peso terms expanded by 9.7 percent in August from 11.6 percent in July. The expansion in the BSP's NFA position reflected the increase in the country's gross international reserves relative to the same period a year ago. Meanwhile, the NFA of banks declined as banks' foreign liabilities increased on account of higher deposits and placements made by foreign banks with their local branches.

Looking ahead, the BSP will keep a steady hand on its policy levers in support of the National Government's ongoing initiatives to allow the momentum of economic recovery to gain more traction. Going forward, the BSP will continue to ensure that liquidity dynamics remain supportive of domestic demand and economic activity, in line with the BSP's price and financial stability objectives.

View Table​

Disclaimer

Central Bank of the Philippines published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
