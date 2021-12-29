Log in
Domestic government bonds (OFZ) auctions' schedule, 1Q 2022

12/29/2021
Информационное сообщение об изменении времени приема заявок при первичном размещении облигаций федеральных займов на Фондовой бирже ММВБ-РТС

Domestic government bonds (OFZ) auctions' schedule, 1Q 2022

Auction dates*

January

February

March

1.

January 12, 2022

4.

February 2, 2022

8.

March 2, 2022

2.

January 19, 2022

5.

February 9, 2022

9.

March 16, 2022

3.

January 26, 2022

6.

February 16, 2022

10.

March 23, 2022

7.

February 22, 2022

11.

March 30, 2022

* Subject to amendments if any date declared nonbusiness

Planned amount placement in 1Q 2022 - 700,0 bn rubles in the notional amount.

Indicative OFZ maturity breakdown, notional amount, 1Q 2022

Years to maturity

Targeted OFZ amount placement, bn rubles

up to 5Y

50,0

from 5Y to 10Y

350,0

more than 10Y

300,0

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:06:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
