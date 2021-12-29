Информационное сообщение об изменении времени приема заявок при первичном размещении облигаций федеральных займов на Фондовой бирже ММВБ-РТС
Domestic government bonds (OFZ) auctions' schedule, 1Q 2022
Auction dates*
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
1.
|
January 12, 2022
|
4.
|
February 2, 2022
|
8.
|
March 2, 2022
|
2.
|
January 19, 2022
|
5.
|
February 9, 2022
|
9.
|
March 16, 2022
|
3.
|
January 26, 2022
|
6.
|
February 16, 2022
|
10.
|
March 23, 2022
|
|
|
7.
|
February 22, 2022
|
11.
|
March 30, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Subject to amendments if any date declared nonbusiness
Planned amount placement in 1Q 2022 - 700,0 bn rubles in the notional amount.
Indicative OFZ maturity breakdown, notional amount, 1Q 2022
|
Years to maturity
|
Targeted OFZ amount placement, bn rubles
|
up to 5Y
|
50,0
|
|
|
|
|
from 5Y to 10Y
|
350,0
|
|
|
more than 10Y
|
300,0
|
|
Disclaimer
Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 17:06:14 UTC.