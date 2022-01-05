Dometic Presents Market Study on the Fast-Growing Home Food Delivery Business

Dometic's new white paper titled, 2021 Home Food Delivery Trends and Innovations, finds that "52% of people would order more home delivery if food was delivered at the right temperature." This is one of the findings of the report featuring profitable growth opportunities in the home food delivery businesses.

Chicago, IL, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It hardly comes as a surprise that the pandemic has given a boost to the home delivery market. Mobile living specialist Dometic anticipated this trend early on - and now comes up with a revolutionary solution: Dometic DeliBox, temperature-controlled and trackable food delivery system. The product will be on display in the United States for the first time at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) inside the CAKE booth 3769 from January 5-7, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. To underscore the important benefits of the product, the brand developed a unique white paper featuring profitable growth opportunities in the home food delivery business.

Pulling data from two independent reports: Food & Friends Food Report 2021 and Statista Online Food Delivery Report 2021, Dometic's 2021 Home Food Delivery Trends and Innovations takes a closer look at the marketplace and the factors driving the industry. The report suggests that the market landscape for delivery will continue to rise at a yearly groth rate of 13%. By 2025, the report states platform-to-consumer will be the leading category in the delivery space. The study finds that 87% of Americans who use third-party food delivery services do so because it makes their lives easier. However, 52% would order delivery more often if it was delivered at the right temperature.

"Knowledge of consumer demands is an invaluable asset for all players in the fast-growing home delivery market," says Andreas Karlsson, Global Head of Business Development - Mobile Delivery. "We readily share our market insights with our B2B clients to create a win-win scenario for all parties involved."

"The main insights reaffirm our reasons for developing DeliBox. We realized there was no solution in the market that guarantees restaurant quality delivery throughout the delivery chain. The Dometic DeliBox gives restaurants, ghost kitchens and third-party delivery apps, peace of mind in knowing the food being delivered will arrive safely and at the temperature it is meant to be served at," Karlsson concludes.

The data Dometic shares in its home food delivery white paper, is based on independent reports from two major market research organizations: Food & Friends, a Stockholm-based communications agency for food and beverages and Statista, a globally operating provider of market and consumer data.

Detailed information about this Dometic innovation is available at www.dometic.com/delibox.

About Dometic

Dometic is a global market leader in the mobile living industry. Millions of people around the world use Dometic products in outdoor, residential, and professional applications. Our motivation is to create smart, sustainable, and reliable products with aspirational design for an outdoor and mobile lifestyle in the areas of Food & Beverage, Climate, Power & Control, and Other Applications. Dometic employs approximately 7,700 people worldwide, had net sales of SEK 16.2 billion in 2020 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

