Dominant currencies and the export supply channel

Non-technical summary

A few currencies play an out-sized role in global trade and the US-dollar is often highlighted as the dominant currency (Boz et al., 2020). Trade prices set in the US-dollar, in combination with "sticky prices" in that currency, has implications for how exchange rate changes affect external trade between non-US economies. The reason is that a depreciation of the value of the exporter's currency against the US-dollar do not prompt foreigners to increase their demand for exported goods and services, as the price is ﬁxed in US-dollars. From the exporter's point of view, this means that the effect of exchange rate changes on average exports per ﬁrm (the intensive margin) are muted, whereas export proﬁts in the domestic currency changes.

Although some exporters do not change their foreign export price following an exchange rate change, new exporters are not necessarily bound by the (sticky) prices set by incumbent ﬁrms and might ﬁnd it proﬁtable to enter the export mar- ket. Incumbent exporters might also start selling more products when proﬁts in the export sector increases. These extensive margins of trade tend to be important in both theoretical models and empirically.

This paper presents several new ﬁndings on the export effect of exchange rates changes: (1), bilateral trade between non-US economies increases when the ex- porter's currency depreciates against the US-dollar, whereas the bilateral exchange rate tends to matter very little. (2) average exports per ﬁrm (the intensive margin) does not seem to react to the bilateral or the US-dollar exchange rate, which is what one would expect if prices are sticky and set in a dominant currency. The aggregate export response is instead driven by an increase in the number of exporting ﬁrms (the extensive margin), highlighting an "export supply channel" of exchange rates against dominant currencies. (3), export adjustment to exchange rates against dominant currencies is highly heterogeneous across exporters. Higher concentration reduces the reaction of total export volumes, the number of exporters and average exporters per ﬁrm to a depreciation of the US-dollar exchange rate and thus underline the heterogeneous response across different exporters.