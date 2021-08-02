|
Dominant currencies and the export supply channel
Erik Frohm Dominant currencies and the export supply channel
No 2580 / August 2021
Abstract
Dominant currency pricing (DCP) weakens the demand-side effects of exchange rate changes on exports (Gopinath et al., 2020). However, adjustment in the export sector can still occur through other supply-side channels. With bilateral trade data at the HS2-product level, panel ﬁxed-effects regressions and an instrumental variables (IV) approach, this paper presents several novel ﬁndings: (1), a depreciation of an exporter's currency against the US-dollar increases total export volumes between non-US countries, whereas bilateral exchange rates matter very little. (2), there is no statistically signiﬁcant increase in average exports per ﬁrm (the intensive margin), while the aggregate export response is mainly driven by an increase in the number of exporting ﬁrms (the extensive margin). (3), there is substantial heterogeneity in the export response to exchange rates against dominant currencies. Market concentration, approximated by the Herﬁndahl-Hirschman Index (HHI), reduces the response of both the extensive and intensive margins to the US-dollar exchange rate. These results highlight an "export supply channel" of exchange rates in a world with dominant currencies, deepen our understanding of aggregate export adjustment and further underline the heterogeneous export response in different sectors to exchange rate changes.
Keywords: Exchange rates, dominant currencies, extensive margins of trade, intensive margins of trade, export heterogeneity.
JEL codes: F14, F31, F41.
ECB Working Paper Series No 2580 / August 2021
1
Non-technical summary
A few currencies play an out-sized role in global trade and the US-dollar is often highlighted as the dominant currency (Boz et al., 2020). Trade prices set in the US-dollar, in combination with "sticky prices" in that currency, has implications for how exchange rate changes affect external trade between non-US economies. The reason is that a depreciation of the value of the exporter's currency against the US-dollar do not prompt foreigners to increase their demand for exported goods and services, as the price is ﬁxed in US-dollars. From the exporter's point of view, this means that the effect of exchange rate changes on average exports per ﬁrm (the intensive margin) are muted, whereas export proﬁts in the domestic currency changes.
Although some exporters do not change their foreign export price following an exchange rate change, new exporters are not necessarily bound by the (sticky) prices set by incumbent ﬁrms and might ﬁnd it proﬁtable to enter the export mar- ket. Incumbent exporters might also start selling more products when proﬁts in the export sector increases. These extensive margins of trade tend to be important in both theoretical models and empirically.
This paper presents several new ﬁndings on the export effect of exchange rates changes: (1), bilateral trade between non-US economies increases when the ex- porter's currency depreciates against the US-dollar, whereas the bilateral exchange rate tends to matter very little. (2) average exports per ﬁrm (the intensive margin) does not seem to react to the bilateral or the US-dollar exchange rate, which is what one would expect if prices are sticky and set in a dominant currency. The aggregate export response is instead driven by an increase in the number of exporting ﬁrms (the extensive margin), highlighting an "export supply channel" of exchange rates against dominant currencies. (3), export adjustment to exchange rates against dominant currencies is highly heterogeneous across exporters. Higher concentration reduces the reaction of total export volumes, the number of exporters and average exporters per ﬁrm to a depreciation of the US-dollar exchange rate and thus underline the heterogeneous response across different exporters.
ECB Working Paper Series No 2580 / August 2021
2
1. Introduction
Global trade is invoiced in a small number of currencies and the US-dollar is the most commonly used (Goldberg and Tille 2008, Gopinath 2015 and Boz et al. 2020). This fact has given rise to the dominant currency pricing (DCP) (Gopinath et al., 2020), as an alternative to producer currency pricing (PCP) or local currency pricing (LCP), commonly used in modern macro models. With DCP and sticky prices, a depreciation of the exporter's currency does not alter export prices for foreigners and, in turn, does not lead them to increase their demand for exports, at least in the short run (Gopinath et al., 2020). Instead, exporters tend to keep their foreign export price stable and absorb exchange rate movements in their mark-up's (Berman et al., 2012). Since domestic consumers also face a sticky foreign price, the exchange rate channel operate primarily through the adjustable domestic price of imported products (IMF, 2019).
The reasoning of weak or non-existent export adjustment to exchange rate changes in the case of sticky foreign prices applies primarily to the reaction of average exports per ﬁrm (the intensive margin). Tenreyro (2019) and Obstfeld (2020) rightly point out that new exporters are not necessarily bound by the (sticky) prices set by incumbent exporters and might ﬁnd it proﬁtable to enter the export market when proﬁts in the domestic currency rises. Incumbent exporters might also opt to expand the number of products they sell as it becomes more proﬁtable. These extensive margins are important in both theoretical models of trade (Melitz 2003 and Bernard et al. 2011) and empirically (Hummels and Klenow 2005 and Fernandes et al. 2018).
This paper explores empirically how various export margins adjust to changes in bilateral exchange rates and the US-dollar exchange rate with data from the World Bank's Exporter Dynamics Database (EDD) (Fernandes et al., 2016). The database contains information on average exports per ﬁrm, average unit export values and crucially, the number of exporting ﬁrms and number of products exported for a large sample of mainly emerging market economies. The sample of exporters is different from much of the related literature to date, which has focused primarily
ECB Working Paper Series No 2580 / August 2021
3
on ﬁrm-level data for single, largely advanced, economies (Berthou and Fontagne´ 2008, Berman et al. 2012 and Tang and Zhang 2012) or on aggregate data (Giordano and Lopez-Garcia,2019) and on the effect of bilateral exchange rates or effective exchange rates on export margins.
Several novel ﬁndings emerge from the empirical analysis. First, bilateral trade between non-US countries increase when the exporter's currency depreciates against the US-dollar, whereas bilateral exchange rates tend to matter very little.1 Second, the intensive margin of exports (average exports per ﬁrm) does not seem to react to a depreciation of the US-dollar exchange rate, which is what one would expect if prices are sticky and set in a dominant currency. Instead, the export response is driven by the extensive margin (the number of exporting ﬁrms) and is evidence for the "export supply channel" of exchange rates as highlighted by Tenreyro (2019) and Obstfeld (2020).2 In an attempt to deal with endogeneity, an instrumental variables (IV) approach is used with US monetary policy shocks as an instrument for the US-dollar exchange rate (Matheson and Stavrev 2014, IMF 2014b and IMF 2019). The 2SLS-estimates conﬁrm the baseline results: if the exporter's currency depreciates against the US-dollar, export production is expanded, but mainly through the extensive export margin.
While the results are suggestive of an active ﬁrm extensive margin to exchange rates against dominant currencies, there is no evidence for the "product extensive margin", that is that incumbent exporters increase the number of products exported following a depreciation of the bilateral or US-dollar exchange rate.
Third, export adjustment to exchange rates against dominant currencies is highly heterogeneous across exporters. Like the ﬁndings in Berman et al. (2012), the estimated export response to the US-dollar exchange rate are affected by the degree of market concentration, approximated by the Herﬁndahl-Hirschman Index (HHI). Higher concentration reduces the reaction of total export volumes, the number of
This focus is different from Gopinath et al. (2020), who focus on the change in trade when the importers currency change against the US-dollar, whereas this paper focuses on the trade adjustment when the exporters currency change against the US-dollar.
2Cooke (2014) also show in a two-country general equilibrium model that under incomplete pass- through, a depreciation of the exchange rate generates ﬁrm entry and an expansion in the extensive margin of exports because increased demand dominates the rising costs of production.
ECB Working Paper Series No 2580 / August 2021
4
