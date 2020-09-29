Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Domini Impact Investments Converts to Ultimus for Transfer Agency Services

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 08:16am EDT

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the new Transfer Agent by Domini Impact Investments® LLC , a pioneer in impact investing, based in New York City. Domini appointed Ultimus to convert the four Domini Impact Funds, with over $2B in assets under management (AUM), and to provide transfer agent services including customized shareholder services.

Domini Impact Investments LLC is a women-led SEC registered investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing. Domini serves individuals and institutions who wish to create positive social and environmental outcomes, a more just and sustainable economic system, and a brighter future for all, while seeking competitive financial returns in its investment vehicles. Domini’s decades of experience and proprietary in-house research help it to identify and invest in companies with strong management teams, forward-thinking corporate cultures, and products and services that may be well-positioned to create long-term value for people, planet, and growth.

After an extensive search, Domini selected Ultimus for its comprehensive service model, scalable and real time technology suite, and strong client and project management approach. Among the many service benefits Domini has already realized is an advanced shareholder portal that strengthens investors’ online experience while accessing their individual accounts through enhanced security and self-service features. Ultimus completed the complex conversion process from Domini’s previous service provider in June 2020.

“We are excited to be the transfer agent administrator of choice for Domini and to be working with a firm whose culture and values align so well with our own,” says Ian Martin, Chief Administrative Officer at Ultimus. “Domini’s high level of engagement in the conversion process and high-touch approach to working with shareholders is remarkable. We thoroughly enjoy working with Domini and are pleased to provide a unique technology and service offering to enhance their shareholder experience. We feel strongly that Domini’s culture, involvement and unique service model make it an excellent fit with Ultimus.”

“From the very beginning of our exploratory process, we were impressed by Ultimus—its client-centric approach and full technology suite along with servicing expertise,” says Carole Laible, Domini’s Chief Executive Officer. “We wanted a firm that would be nimble and flexible to accommodate our unique needs and one that could drive technology to enhance our shareholder experience. We have been very pleased with the Ultimus capabilities and responsiveness and look forward to continuing to work with the firm to create the best experiential outcomes for our shareholders.”

About Ultimus
Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 650 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

2332-NLD-9/16/2020
8456-UFS-9/16/2020

CONTACT:  Marketing@ultimusfundsolutions.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:31aTMX : Datalinx to Provide Yahoo Finance with Real-Time Market Data for Canada's Premier Equities Markets
AQ
08:31aMETRON CAPITAL : INEO Announces Strategic Advertisement Partnership with Consumer Media Solutions
AQ
08:31aGROM SOCIAL ENTERPRISES : Provides Update on New User Growth and Engagement Data for the Month of August 2020
AQ
08:31aSTIFEL FINANCIAL : and KBW Combine to Rank Fifth in Refinitiv StarMine Analyst Awards
AQ
08:31aNEOVOLTA : Announces Generator Integration Capabilities
AQ
08:31aEXLSERVICE : EXL Named to Forbes list of “America's Best Management Consulting Firms” in Insurance
AQ
08:31aGULF RESOURCES : provides update on estimated 3rd and 4th Quarter Bromine and Crude Salt Sales and Profits
AQ
08:31aOVERSTOCK COM : Celebrates Customer Day on October 4, Kicking Off the Biggest Sale of the Year
AQ
08:31aMARVELL : Enabling the Next Generation of Data Center and Automotive AI Accelerator ASICs
PR
08:31aACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS : to Host Virtual KOL Event on Perioperative Use of DSUVIA®
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Tiffany says LVMH countersuit an att..
2WALMART IN TALKS FOR UP TO $25 BILLION INVESTMENT IN TATA'S 'SUPER APP': Mint
3GOLD : Gold edges up ahead of key U.S presidential debate
4NOVACYT : NOVACYT S.A.: New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : U.S. charges former Amazon manager and her family members with insider trading

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group