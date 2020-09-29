Domini Impact Investments Converts to Ultimus for Transfer Agency Services

CINCINNATI, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the new Transfer Agent by Domini Impact Investments® LLC , a pioneer in impact investing, based in New York City. Domini appointed Ultimus to convert the four Domini Impact Funds, with over $2B in assets under management (AUM), and to provide transfer agent services including customized shareholder services.



Domini Impact Investments LLC is a women-led SEC registered investment adviser specializing exclusively in impact investing. Domini serves individuals and institutions who wish to create positive social and environmental outcomes, a more just and sustainable economic system, and a brighter future for all, while seeking competitive financial returns in its investment vehicles. Domini’s decades of experience and proprietary in-house research help it to identify and invest in companies with strong management teams, forward-thinking corporate cultures, and products and services that may be well-positioned to create long-term value for people, planet, and growth.

After an extensive search, Domini selected Ultimus for its comprehensive service model, scalable and real time technology suite, and strong client and project management approach. Among the many service benefits Domini has already realized is an advanced shareholder portal that strengthens investors’ online experience while accessing their individual accounts through enhanced security and self-service features. Ultimus completed the complex conversion process from Domini’s previous service provider in June 2020.

“We are excited to be the transfer agent administrator of choice for Domini and to be working with a firm whose culture and values align so well with our own,” says Ian Martin, Chief Administrative Officer at Ultimus. “Domini’s high level of engagement in the conversion process and high-touch approach to working with shareholders is remarkable. We thoroughly enjoy working with Domini and are pleased to provide a unique technology and service offering to enhance their shareholder experience. We feel strongly that Domini’s culture, involvement and unique service model make it an excellent fit with Ultimus.”

“From the very beginning of our exploratory process, we were impressed by Ultimus—its client-centric approach and full technology suite along with servicing expertise,” says Carole Laible, Domini’s Chief Executive Officer. “We wanted a firm that would be nimble and flexible to accommodate our unique needs and one that could drive technology to enhance our shareholder experience. We have been very pleased with the Ultimus capabilities and responsiveness and look forward to continuing to work with the firm to create the best experiential outcomes for our shareholders.”

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago and New York, Ultimus employs more than 650 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

