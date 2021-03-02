Log in
Dominican Republic Unveils New Accessibility Widget on Tourism Website

03/02/2021 | 04:54pm EST
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for the anticipated surge in travel planning, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism recently launched a new accessibility widget on its website, GoDominicanRepublic.com. This new tool makes Dominican Republic one of the first destinations in the Caribbean to offer robust website functionality for users with differing abilities.

The widget enables users with limited visual, cognitive, and mobility abilities to make full use of the website, with intuitive tools that enhance accessibility. Users can open the widget by clicking or tapping the icon in the lower left corner of the screen, or by pressing CTRL + U on a Windows or Mac computer.

Spanning seven different languages, this widget features tools including a screen reader, keyboard navigation, contrast adjustment, highlighting links, adjusting text size and spacing, pausing animations, and viewing a dyslexia-friendly version of the site. The widget also includes a built-in dictionary so users can search definitions of terms without leaving the site. 

“From planning to completion, it is a top priority to ensure those interested in visiting Dominican Republic have all the necessary tools to do so,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic Minister of Tourism. “This new accessibility widget is our latest investment in our ongoing endeavor to ensure every person has the ability to plan their dream vacation to our beautiful country with ease, now through the advanced, industry-leading tools on our website.”   

The accessibility widget is powered by technology from UserWay, a leading global provider in website accessibility solutions. The company provides the same functionality for brands including Disney, Coca-Cola, Nielsen and General Electric. By using artificial intelligence and machine learning, the widget works behind the scenes to continually improve GoDominicanRepublic.com for users who rely on adaptive technologies. 

With the launch of the new tool, GoDominicanRepublic.com meets the strict WCAG 2.1 AA ("Web Content Accessibility Guidelines") standards of the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the worldwide organization that regulates Internet standards. The site also complies with the U.S. Americans With Disabilities Act Section 508 standards. For more information, read the Ministry of Tourism’s accessibility statement.

During the pandemic, Dominican Republic continues taking some of the most thorough safety measures in the region by offering a free health coverage plan for tourists. More information about COVID-19 health and safety protocols can be found here.

To learn more about Dominican Republic and to start planning your trip, visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com.

 

###

About Dominican Republic
Surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean on the north and the Caribbean Sea on the south, our lush tropical and paradisiacal country boasts nearly 1,000 miles of coastline, magnificent resorts and hotels, and a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options. Here you can dance to the pulse pounding thrill of the merengue, renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, delight in delicious Dominican gastronomy or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges, rivers and beaches.

Known for our warm and hospitable people, Dominican Republic is a destination like no other, featuring astounding nature, intriguing history and rich cultural experiences like music, art and festivals, plus uniquely Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, merengue, amber and larimar.

Dominican Republic features the best beaches, fascinating history and culture, and is a chosen escape for celebrities, couples and families alike.  Visit Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at:

Download the Go Dominican Republic App, available in the App Store and Google Play

Follow us on Twitterand Instagram Like us on Facebook GoDominicanRepublic

 


Annie Holschuh
Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism
(414) 247-2140
annie.holschuh@bvk.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
