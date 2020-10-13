Log in
Dominican Republic: WHO donation to strengthen national laboratory

10/13/2020 | 01:50pm EDT

Under the COVID-19 Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) recently provided a donation to the Dominican Republic's Ministry of Health to strengthen the country's national laboratory.

The donation included 30 000 surgical masks, 120 gallons of ethanol, 32 boxes of reaction trays, and 369 centrifuge tube boxes. It will help speed up test processing as well as reduce infections among health workers.

This new donation is in addition to a series of others made by PAHO/WHO since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. All donations have been accompanied by other activities such as recruitment and training of staff and technical cooperation.

WHO thanks all donors and partners who have contributed to the Strategic Preparedness and Response Fund to combat COVID-19. A special appreciation goes to Member States and other contributors who provided flexible funds, making it possible for WHO to deliver a coherent, strategic and broad response.

Disclaimer

WHO - World Health Organization published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 17:49:05 UTC

