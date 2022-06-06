Dominican environment minister shot dead in his office

Authorities did not share a potential motive or name suspects in the killing.

Employees at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources told journalists that they heard at least seven shots from within the building. Police units arrived on the scene shortly after.

Mera, a 55-year-old lawyer, was son of former President Salvador Jorge Blanco. Mera's son, Orlando Jorge Villegas, is currently a federal legislator.

(Reporting by Ezequiel Abiu Lopez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Alistair Bell)