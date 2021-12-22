Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dominion Lending Centres Announces Closing of Credit Facilities

12/22/2021 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLC” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report that it has closed its new credit facilities with Toronto-Dominion Bank, the terms of which were previously announced by the Corporation on November 29, 2021.

The credit facilities are comprised of three senior term credit facilities (collectively, the “Senior Credit Facilities”) and a junior term credit facility (the “Junior Credit Facility”).

The Senior Credit Facilities provide the Corporation with a $5 million revolving working capital credit line; a $10 million revolving acquisition credit line; and a $20 million term loan to fund the Corporation’s issuer bid dated December 1, 2021 (the “Offer”) and a pro rata (40%) dividend to Preferred Shareholders. The Senior Credit Facilities are for a three (3) year term and are secured by a first charge over all of the Corporation’s “core business assets”. The proceeds from the Senior Credit Facilities will be used to: (i) replace the current credit facilities for the Core Business Operations; (ii) provide the Corporation with the necessary funding to complete the Offer; and (iii) provide the Preferred Shareholders with dividend in an amount equal to their pro rata share of the borrowings used to fund the Offer. The actual borrowings for the Offer are dependent on the actual number of common shares that are tendered to the Offer. Interest on the Senior Credit Facilities is based on the prime borrowing rate plus an additional amount determined based on the Corporation’s total leverage. On closing of the Senior Credit Facilities, the interest rate is anticipated to be equal to the prime borrowing rate. Upon completion of the Offer, any amounts undrawn on the $20 million credit line will be cancelled.

The Junior Credit Facility provides the Corporation with a $32 million term loan to facilitate the repayment of all indebtedness of the Corporation under the current Sagard credit facility and to terminate all existing foreign currency forward contracts. The Junior Credit Facility is for a three (3) year term and will be secured by a first charge over all of the Corporation’s “non-core business assets” and a junior security interest over the Corporation’s “core business assets” (subject to certain security-sharing rights of the Preferred Shareholders). Interest on the Junior Credit Facility is based on the prime borrowing rate plus an additional amount determined based on the Corporation’s total leverage. On closing of the Junior Credit Facility, the interest rate is anticipated to be prime plus 75 bps and any undrawn amount under the facility will be cancelled.

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation commented: “We are pleased to announce the closing of the TD financing, the full repayment of the Sagard (USD) credit facility and closure of our foreign exchange forward contracts. Replacing our high yield debt with conventional bank financing is another step to further simplify our business. Given the meaningful reduction in our cost of capital, the new TD credit facilities provide significant savings to our shareholders and also provide DLCG with financial flexibility to pursue our growth objectives over fiscal 2022 and beyond.”

On closing, the acquisition credit facility (forming part of the Senior Credit Facilities) had a drawn balance of $6.2 million and the Junior Credit Facility had a drawn balance of $31.0 million.  

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca		Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca		Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Latest news "Companies"
05:41pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.24% Lower at 105243.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.58% Lower at 83651.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pU.S. testing struggles to keep up with Omicron
RE
05:37pPeru protesters to clear Las Bambas road, but unclear if mine will restart
RE
05:37pAVA RISK : Update - Notification of buy-back - AVA
PU
05:37pTENAYA THERAPEUTICS : appoints Karah Parschauer, J.D., to its Board of Directors and Joanna Auch as Senior Vice President of People and Culture - Form 8-K
PU
05:37pNUHEARA : Proposed issue of securities - NUH
PU
05:37pBLUESCOPE STEEL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BSL
PU
05:37pCutback Coach Rebrands to Sunnyside as Members Cut More Than Two Million Drinks in 2021
BU
05:36pTransAlta Corp. signs power purchase agreements for its White Rock wind project
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bad news accumulate for the British economy
2Analyst recommendations: Caterpillar, Cineworld, JD Sports, Microsoft, ..
3KNM Berhad : OTHERS Default in Payment by KNM Group Berhad pursuant to ..
4Amazon among key tech firms to drop CES plans on COVID-19 concern
5Christmas supply-chain crisis has been averted, Biden and FedEx CEO dec..

HOT NEWS