Dominion Lending Centres Inc. Announces Q3-2021 Earnings Release Date

11/02/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, on November 16, 2021, after the market close.

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~7,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell
Co-President
403-560-0821
jbell@dlcg.ca		Robin Burpee
Co-Chief Financial Officer
403-455-9670
rburpee@dlcg.ca		Amar Leekha
Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets
403-455-6671
aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


