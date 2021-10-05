Dominion to sell Questar to Southwest Gas in near $2 bln deal

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Dominion Energy said on Tuesday it
has agreed to sell Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings
Inc in a deal valued at $1.975 billion.
For Southwest Gas, the acquisition would mark a northward
expansion of its natural gas operations and boost its regulated
business.
The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter,
comes after activist investor Carl Icahn sent a letter to
Southwest Gas on Tuesday, urging the company to abandon the
acquisition and instead focus on improving its share price
Questar Pipelines is an interstate natural gas pipeline
company that provides transportation and underground storage
services in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. It also owns the Clay
Basin storage facility, the largest underground storage
reservoir in the Rocky Mountains, according to the company's
website. (https://bit.ly/3osJeML)
Southwest Gas provides natural gas service to more than two
million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in
most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and
southeastern California, according to the company's website.
Reuters on Sunday exclusively reported that Southwest Gas
was in advanced talks to acquire Questar, citing people familiar
with the matter.
