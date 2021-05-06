Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Domino Data Lab : Launches ‘Data Science Leaders' Podcast with Insights on Enterprise MLOps

05/06/2021 | 09:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Series delivers data science teams proven insights from analytics leaders at The New York Times, Toyota, Halliburton, Blue Cross Blue Shield, McAfee and more

Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced the debut of ‘Data Science Leaders,’ a new podcast for data science teams featuring insights from top data and analytics executives at the world's most impactful companies. The weekly podcast series kicks off today, with the first episode available online and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

‘Data Science Leaders’ is dedicated to helping teams scale the booming practice of data science by documenting and sharing real stories, breakthrough strategies, and critical insights into building a model of enterprise data science success, from those who have done it.

Hosted by Domino Data Lab’s Chief Customer Officer Dave Cole, each weekly episode features an interview with a leader in data science whose vast experience has pushed the limits of what machine learning models can do.

"It’s no secret the world of artificial intelligence, data science, and MLOps is exploding, but the playbook is still being written,” said Cole. “I’d like to make some sense of it all by talking with the people leading the way. This podcast aims to uncover each guest’s perspective on what makes a great data science leader today and what is most important for tomorrow’s data science leaders to learn."

Topics covered include methods to build and enable data science teams, create scalable processes, collaborate cross-functionally, communicate with business stakeholders, build policies for data literacy and ethics.

“Many of today’s best data science leaders have pioneered new model-based methods for building competitive advantage and solving the world’s most important problems,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder at Domino Data Lab. “We’re honored to present this podcast to help the next generation of data science leaders learn proven steps they can take to enable model-driven business at scale.”

Upcoming guests on the show include:

  • Celeste Fralick, Chief Data Scientist, McAfee
  • Chris Wiggins, Chief Data Scientist, The New York Times
  • Derrick Higgins, Sr. Director, Data Science & Enterprise Analytics CoE, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas
  • Fiona Hyland, Director of R&D, Informatics, Thermo Fisher
  • Nate Litton, Vice President, Data & Analytics, Toyota North America
  • Nishan Subedi, Vice President of Algorithms, Overstock.com
  • Satyam Priyadarshy, Managing Director for India Center, Technology Fellow, and Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

Additional Resources

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform that accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. More than 20 percent of the Fortune 100 count on Domino to help scale data science, turning it into a competitive advantage. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit dominodatalab.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:42aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS L P  : LP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:42aPOWERCELL SWEDEN  : och Hitachi ABB Power Grids fördjupar samarbetet kring stationära kraftlösningar
AQ
09:41aBOMBARDIER  : burns less cash, profit jumps, as wealthy travelers return to flying
RE
09:41aPROTECTIVE INSURANCE CORP  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09:41aMORGAN STANLEY  : Investment Management and CastleOak Securities, L.P. Debut New Share Class
PU
09:41aTGS NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL  : Geological Data is Now Available Through OSDU
PU
09:41aSHARPSPRING  : Tips for How Agencies Use Marketing Automation
PU
09:41aLAUREATE EDUCATION  : Q1 2021 Laureate Education, Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
09:41aAMETEK  : MOCON Launches New OX TRAN 2 48 Oxygen Permeation
PU
09:41a298-Room DoubleTree by Hilton Washington, D.C. North/Gaithersburg Receives 2021 First Quarter CARE Strong Award
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Recovery hopes to underpin Wall Street, vaccine makers slide
2Chip crisis to eat into Volkswagen's second quarter profits
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: China's Tencent in talks with U.S. to keep gaming investments - sources
4SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
5Vaccine IP waiver could take months for WTO to negotiate-experts

HOT NEWS