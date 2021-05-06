Domino Data Lab : Launches ‘Data Science Leaders' Podcast with Insights on Enterprise MLOps

Series delivers data science teams proven insights from analytics leaders at The New York Times, Toyota, Halliburton, Blue Cross Blue Shield, McAfee and more

Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced the debut of ‘Data Science Leaders,’ a new podcast for data science teams featuring insights from top data and analytics executives at the world's most impactful companies. The weekly podcast series kicks off today, with the first episode available online and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

‘Data Science Leaders’ is dedicated to helping teams scale the booming practice of data science by documenting and sharing real stories, breakthrough strategies, and critical insights into building a model of enterprise data science success, from those who have done it.

Hosted by Domino Data Lab’s Chief Customer Officer Dave Cole, each weekly episode features an interview with a leader in data science whose vast experience has pushed the limits of what machine learning models can do.

"It’s no secret the world of artificial intelligence, data science, and MLOps is exploding, but the playbook is still being written,” said Cole. “I’d like to make some sense of it all by talking with the people leading the way. This podcast aims to uncover each guest’s perspective on what makes a great data science leader today and what is most important for tomorrow’s data science leaders to learn."

Topics covered include methods to build and enable data science teams, create scalable processes, collaborate cross-functionally, communicate with business stakeholders, build policies for data literacy and ethics.

“Many of today’s best data science leaders have pioneered new model-based methods for building competitive advantage and solving the world’s most important problems,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder at Domino Data Lab. “We’re honored to present this podcast to help the next generation of data science leaders learn proven steps they can take to enable model-driven business at scale.”

Upcoming guests on the show include:

Celeste Fralick, Chief Data Scientist, McAfee

Chris Wiggins, Chief Data Scientist, The New York Times

Derrick Higgins, Sr. Director, Data Science & Enterprise Analytics CoE, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas

Fiona Hyland, Director of R&D, Informatics, Thermo Fisher

Nate Litton, Vice President, Data & Analytics, Toyota North America

Nishan Subedi, Vice President of Algorithms, Overstock.com

Satyam Priyadarshy, Managing Director for India Center, Technology Fellow, and Chief Data Scientist, Halliburton

