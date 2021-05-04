Domino Data Lab : and MathWorks Partner to Enhance MATLAB and Simulink Cloud Offerings

Joint solution enables scientists and engineers with scalable infrastructure and shared knowledge to accelerate research and model development

Domino Data Lab, provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, today announced at MATLAB EXPO a partnership and joint solution enabling accelerated model development in MATLAB® and Simulink®, the world’s easiest and most productive engineering and scientific design environment from MathWorks.

This joint solution, based on newly expanded integrations, gives users access to powerful, scalable cloud resources for a modern, web-first data science experience, to avoid the limitations of desktop hardware or using a remote desktop to reach a shared server. IT teams gain greater control over compute usage and cost optimization by drastically reducing the footprint where MATLAB and Simulink are installed.

Within the Domino environment, research teams also gain full reproducibility, collaboration and visibility across multiple MATLAB and Simulink projects, regardless of tooling and versioning.

“This integration allows users of one of the most popular engineering and scientific research languages to seamlessly collaborate with other data scientists and open up exciting opportunities for breakthrough research,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder at Domino Data Lab. “With Domino’s native support for MATLAB, engineers and scientists are untethered from their desktops, enabling better visibility into the entire project lifecycle and access to scalable compute on demand. This ultimately results in more accurate results at a faster pace.”

"As more and more of our customers move their data science processes and projects to the cloud, it becomes imperative for them to efficiently scale their reproducibility and automation capabilities in an open framework," said Diego Volkenandt, head of product management at GTS Data Processing, which leverages both Domino and MATLAB as part of its DSready Cloud offering. "Domino's Enterprise MLOps platform integrates seamlessly with MATLAB and Simulink, which enables our DSready Cloud clients to standardize and scale data science operations across teams, processes, technologies and, ultimately, their business."

Even basic challenges to scaling data science can hinder progress on research and the development of models that optimize engineering and business processes. By using MATLAB and Simulink in Domino, teams can:

Accelerate model development: By moving MATLAB off the desktop and onto cloud or on-premises resources on Domino, engineers and scientists can speed training using powerful GPUs —including NVIDIA DGX GPUs for deep learning applications— as well as large memory machines, and also run MATLAB jobs side-by-side.

Gain visibility across the data science lifecycle: MATLAB on Domino enables data science teams to manage the full model development lifecycle -- creating a single location to find all data, code, and research in one place.

Access different versions of MATLAB on the Domino Workbench: Teams can build a project and verify code using multiple versions of MATLAB, then compare results, performance and validate against regulatory requirements – all without slowing down research or model usage in the field.

Run simulations on robust hardware: Simulink on Domino streamlines access to large input data volumes and harnesses multicore workspaces, executing massive simulations in parallel.

Optimize IT costs: Eliminate the need for purchasing expensive and underutilized desktops by gaining access to scalable compute with on-demand shared resources in the data center or the cloud—consumed only when needed and then reclaimed automatically.

“MathWorks provides a comprehensive platform for solving AI challenges based on decades of supporting complex engineering projects. We empower engineers with varying AI experience by helping them build better AI datasets, tackle integration challenges, reduce risk, and continuously test AI models in a system-wide context,” said Roy Lurie, vice president of engineering for MATLAB products, MathWorks. “Our collaboration with Domino offers data science teams a streamlined means to access cloud resources to meet the challenge of speeding research while managing budgets.”

