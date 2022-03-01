Log in
Domino's Pizza CEO Allison to retire

03/01/2022 | 08:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison would retire at the end of April and would be succeeded by operating chief Russell Weiner.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC -0.49% 363.2 Delayed Quote.-20.44%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 0.52% 432.21 Delayed Quote.-23.41%
RUSSELL CO., LTD. 1.08% 4195 End-of-day quote.-10.17%
