Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Domino's quarterly profit misses even as pandemic boosts pizza demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 08:47am EDT
A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles

(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Inc reported a smaller-than-expected profit on Thursday, as high COVID-19-related costs and staff bonuses offset a jump in demand for pizzas during the coronavirus crisis.

Shares of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company, which have risen about 47% this year, were down about 5% before the bell.

The world's largest pizza chain has thrived during the health crisis as diners staying at home craved more comfort food, but that came at a cost for the company, which spent millions on hiring more staff, bonuses, sick-pay policies and sanitary supplies.

Still, sales at Domino's U.S. stores open for more than a year rose 17.5% in the third quarter ended Sept. 6, exceeding Wall Street estimates of 13.14%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The resumption of sports leagues such as the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League has also boosted demand for pies and chicken wings.

Domino's has been focusing on tech innovations and has also broadened its menu with additions such as chicken tacos and cheeseburger pizzas in order to keep its customers from switching to rivals McDonald's, Papa John's and Pizza Hut, among others.

The company reported net income of $99.1 million, or $2.49 per share, compared with $86.4 million, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier.

Wall Street analysts had forecast earnings of $2.79 per share.

General and administrative costs rose 9.5% to $91.7 million. The pizza chain spent $108.1 million, a 20.8% rise, on advertising in the United States in the quarter.

Total revenue rose 17.9% to $967.7 million (746.74 million pounds), beating expectations of about $953 million (735.40 million pounds).

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC 0.25% 373 Delayed Quote.16.11%
DOMINO'S PIZZA INC. 0.82% 431.05 Delayed Quote.46.73%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 1.07% 226.48 Delayed Quote.14.61%
PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.26% 82.15 Delayed Quote.30.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:01aOPEC, in major shift, says oil demand to plateau in late 2030s
RE
09:01aBank of Canada Governor Says Pandemic-Related Stimulus Will Add To Vulnerabilities
DJ
09:01aCanada Housing Starts Tumble 20.1% in September
DJ
08:59aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell 9K to 840K In Oct. 3 Week -- Update
DJ
08:54aMastercard backs card issuing start-up Marqeta
RE
08:51aU.S. weekly jobless claims inch lower, but remain stubbornly high
RE
08:50aAMC to open more cinema theaters in the United States
RE
08:49aU.S. Jobless Claims Fell 9K to 840K In Oct. 3 Week
DJ
08:47aDomino's quarterly profit misses even as pandemic boosts pizza demand
RE
08:46aCANADIAN HOUSING STARTS TUMBLE ABOUT 20% IN SEPTEMBER : Cmhc
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2NATWEST GROUP PLC : NATWEST : Britain's banks turn cyber sleuths to crack £75 billion mortgage mystery
3GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. : GILEAD SCIENCES : REFILE-UPDATE 2-Europe stocks up on Gilead's remdesivir as COVID-19 ..
4INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP : INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM to Spin Off Managed Infrastructur..
5RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG : RELIEF THERAPEUTICS : Appoints Industry Veteran, Jack Weinstein, as Chief Fin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group