News: Latest News
Don't Miss the Premiere Celebration of Engineering Achievement

05/25/2021 | 03:30pm EDT
Washington, DC, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Council of Engineering Companies is pleased to announce that the 54th annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala will be broadcast over the internet at 3:00 PM Eastern on June 17th.  Registration is now open for this signature event. 

More than 170 engineering firms took part in the juried competition, which recognizes outstanding achievement in engineering design. 36 top projects have been selected to receive either a Grand or Honor Award and hundreds more will be honored during a special National Recognition Award program.  The much sought-after Grand Conceptor will be chosen from the Honor Award category as the ultimate example of engineering excellence for the year.

“The Engineering Excellence Awards brings together the nation’s top engineering talent to showcase the amazing work our industry does to improve and innovate projects in the built environment,” said ACEC President and CEO Linda Bauer Darr. “The awards program demonstrates the immense benefit good design can deliver to communities across the country and underscores the essential value of engineering to society.  If you’re an engineer, it’s a program you don’t want to miss.”

The Engineering Excellence Awards Gala will be emceed by Emmy Award winning comedian Ross Shafer and will be shown on a virtual platform offering attendees the opportunity to connect, share and participate in the event.  Registration for the awards gala and more information can be found online here.  

To watch last year’s Engineering Excellence Awards Gala, click here.

Click here to watch last year’s Grand Conceptor, the Copperhill Watershed Restoration Project from Barge Design Solutions.

About ACEC: 

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) is the business association of the nation’s engineering industry. Founded in 1906, ACEC is a national federation of 52 state and regional organizations representing more than 5,400 engineering firms and 500,000+ engineers, surveyors, architects, and other specialists nationwide. ACEC member firms drive the design of America’s infrastructure and built environment. 

 

HOT NEWS