Don't hold your breath for raging global inflation :Mike Dolan

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - It's hard playing a worldwide
reflation trade when consumer prices have yet to stop falling.
Later this week the euro zone is set to record the joint
longest period of headline monthly deflation since the single
currency was introduced - joining Japan and Switzerland in a
pandemic-driven bout of falling prices that will pressure the
European Central Bank to keep its foot to the floor on monetary
policy even as markets bet on recovery.
If consensus forecasts prove correct, the pace of euro zone
deflation should have slowed a notch to 0.2% last month - even
as aggregate prices remained negative for the fifth month in a
row and match a 5-month slough in 2009. Core inflation rates,
excluding food and energy prices, will likely cling to positive
territory, even though the meagre 0.4% rate expected remains the
lowest on record.
Japan and Switzerland have headline and core inflation rates
running even more negative than the euro zone.
And the new year hardly bodes well for a pickup in prices,
with COVID-19 raging, more severe economic lockdowns and
potentially vaccine-resistant variants emerging.
Oil prices have more than doubled from the depths of the
pandemic shock 9 months ago - even if crude remains down more
than 20% on this time last year. And the rebound in world food
prices puts them about 3% above 12 months ago and near 6-year
highs.
But this is hardly the stuff of runaway inflation that would
have us investing in wheelbarrows to carry the cash.
The ECB's survey of professional forecasters in the final
quarter of last year assigned more than a 70% probability that
inflation remains at or below the ECB's near 2% target over the
next 5 years - even though it also ascribed only a 3% chance of
deflation persisting over that timeline.
German 10-year inflation expectations, implied by inflation
protected government bonds - so-called breakevens - are less
than 1%.
But many in financial markets remain convinced that rising
global inflation will yet be a legacy of this crisis - even if
it largely relies on the United States for evidence and is the
flipside of overwhelmingly bearish views on the U.S. dollar.
U.S. 10-year inflation breakevens rose above 2% on Monday
for the first time in two years as Fed money printing outpaces
other central banks and the prospects of a mega fiscal splurge
was rekindled by growing chances the Democrats can take both
houses of Congress after this week's Georgia Senate runoffs.
'UNDER-APPRECIATED'
Giant asset manager BlackRock reckons the road ahead will
see central banks determined to cap nominal government borrowing
rates as growth and inflation eventually rebound. Real, or
inflation-adjusted, rates will therefore sink even further and
provide a bigger boost to risky assets than during prior
inflationary periods.
"Medium-term inflation risks look under-appreciated," it
told clients.
Morgan Stanley's global economist Chetan Ahya said the
bank's optimistic take on the rebound meant inflation would move
significantly higher too and he was still convinced the Fed
would hit its 2% target by year-end and allow it to overshoot
right through 2022.
Citi's Ebrahim Rahbari is also comfortable that the market
bias for reflation from late last year will persist despite
periodic nerves surrounding the virus and related restrictions.
"We expect cross-asset reflation trades will continue to
work this year, as positioning remains modest, while real rates
remain low, money on the sidelines ample and macro stimulus
forceful," he wrote.
For many, this "inflation scare" is merely a function of
market positioning and hinged on an assumption central banks
will tolerate more inflation than in the past. But that still
assumes it will re-emerge and remains wishful thinking.
Recent surges in everything from equities, breakevens, gold
and even bitcoin have been put down to an inevitability last
year's central bank money expansion feeds long-dormant consumer
price rises. But it's hard to see that happening while cash
demand remains so high amid another wave of lockdowns.
There's even less certainty that an inflation uptick would
be sustainable without unlikely matching wage rises and a big
disturbance to years of stable household inflation expectations.
However, the largely U.S.-centric inflation view is matched
by the hugely negative U.S. dollar consensus.
As years of deflation in Japan and Switzerland indicate,
price deflation and currency appreciation tend to go hand in
hand - as cash hoarding is encouraged by the prospect of its
real value increasing over time.
Just how negative interest rates need to go to offset that
is a policy conundrum - but perceived limits to negative rates
due to banking stability worries mean persistent deflation will
just lift the likes of the euro, yen and franc and potentially
suffocate two of the biggest economic areas in the world.
Could U.S. inflation be exported via a weaker dollar that
lifts dollar-denominated global food and commodity prices?
Absent wage rises, pricier food and energy would just tax
already strapped households and be another burn after this
year's shock.
Whatever the answer, the inflation scare requires
considerable faith and still seems unlikely to emerge this year.
