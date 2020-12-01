Don't mention iron ore: China and Australia dance around the big issue: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* GRAPHIC - China's seaborne iron ore imports vs SGX price:
https://tmsnrt.rs/2JxdZO8
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Amid the latest
ugly flare-up of harsh words and lowbrow politics between China
and Australia, the main trade between the two countries of iron
ore sails on seemingly unaffected.
After a brief easing of tensions between the nations,
political temperatures returned to boiling point recently as a
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman tweeted a fake image of an
Australian soldier threatening an Afghan child with a knife.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacted with
outrage, demanding China apologise, a turnaround from a speech
he delivered on Nov. 23 in which he praised Beijing for lifting
millions of its citizens out of poverty.
Australians across the political spectrum have been stunned
in recent weeks by an official report that accused some members
of its special forces unit of unlawfully killing Afghan
civilians while deployed during the long-running conflict.
China's tasteless condemnation of the exposure of alleged
war crimes drew predictable comebacks from commentators in
Australia, pointing out Beijing's own human rights violations
against the Uighur minority in the country's northwest, as well
as the irony of a Chinese official using Twitter, a platform
banned by the country's communist rulers.
While the tit-for-tat cheap shots may be amusing and fuel
the outrage in some sections of the media, it does little to
address the underlying tensions between the two countries, which
have a symbiotic trade relationship.
China is the world's largest importer of commodities, while
Australia is the top exporter of iron ore, liquefied natural gas
(LNG), gold (on a net basis), and is the No.2 shipper of coal.
But ties have been strained since Morrison called for an
international investigation into the origins and response by
Beijing to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that first
emerged late last year in the city of Wuhan, before spreading
across the world.
China has slapped tariffs on Australian barley and wine,
banned some meat imports and has delayed customs clearances for
coal shipments, ostensibly on environmental grounds.
All these actions have one factor in common, they have
targeted commodities and products that China can relatively
easily get from other suppliers, but can cause significant pain
to the Australian producers as China is a major buyer.
However, it's not all plain sailing for Beijing.
Delays in coal shipments are starting to hurt profits at
Chinese steel makers, given the sharp rise in the price of
non-Australian coking coal, the fuel used to power the furnaces
that turn iron ore into the metal.
A slide in Australian coking coal prices on the other hand
is giving an advantage to regional steelmaking competitors, such
as Japan, South Korea and India, who are now enjoying lower
input costs.
IRON ORE RISKS
But the one commodity that has been unaffected by the spat
is iron ore, perhaps because it is the most important to both
countries.
China buys about 70% of the world's seaborne iron ore, about
two-thirds of that from Australia, meaning China's vast steel
industry, the engine room of its infrastructure and construction
focused economy, is highly reliant on Australian ore.
Australia's iron ore exports were worth A$102 billion ($75
billion) in the 2019-20 fiscal year, about 40% of the total
value of all its commodity exports, official data shows.
The ongoing tensions haven't had any discernable impact on
the iron ore trade, with Refinitiv data showing that China's
imports from Australia in November are likely to be around 66
million tonnes, much the same level as in October, extending a
run of imports above 60 million tonnes that goes back to March.
With volumes holding up, it's worth noting that the sharp
rise in prices means Australia is earning record amounts from
its iron ore exports.
The price of benchmark 62% iron ore for delivery to north
China <MT-IO-QIN62=ARG>, assessed by commodity price reporting
agency Argus, rose to a seven-year high of $132.50 a tonne on
Monday.
It has now surged 66% since this year's low of $79.60 a
tonne hit on March 23, when much of China's economy was in
lockdown as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel
coronavirus.
Both Beijing and Canberra would be unwilling to touch the
iron ore trade, but the question should be how high is the risk
of a miscalculation by China, leading to what would be a
domestically popular retaliation by Australia of cutting iron
ore exports, perhaps by turning the Chinese tactic of customs
inspections against them.
The provocative, but ultimately immature tweet probably
doesn't reach the level where iron ore comes into play, but it
almost certainly will harden the Australian public's
increasingly negative view of the Chinese government.
What it will take is for China to realise that its bully boy
tactics won't work on Australia, and for Canberra to work out
ways of dealing with an authoritarian regime, without seeming to
kowtow to Beijing, but still be obsequious enough to smooth
ruffled feathers.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)