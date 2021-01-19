Log in
Don't mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest Opens to High School Seniors

01/19/2021 | 01:30pm EST
Contest applications due March 31, 2021

Applications are now available for the 2021 Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship Contest. This contest recognizes Texas high school seniors who are taking an active role in litter prevention in their school or community.

The contest is open to any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school and planning to attend an accredited college or university in the Fall 2021 semester. The contest will award a total of $9,000 in scholarships to three winners in May 2021.

“We’re looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free,” said Becky Ozuna, program administrator for theDon’t mess with Texas program. “We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.”

To enter the Don’t mess with TexasScholarship Contest, visit dontmesswithtexas.org. Applications must be received via online submission by 5:00 p.m. (CDT) March 31, 2021. Sponsors for the Don’t mess with Texas Scholarship include Buc-ee’s and iHeart Media.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986. The program includes a grassroots partnership with the Keep Texas Beautiful organization, annual “Trash-Off” community outreach events and the Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Media Relations at MediaRelations@txdot.gov or (512) 463-8700.

Don’t mess with Texas® is a registered trademark of the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Texas Department of Transportation is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, maritime, rail and public transportation across the state.

Connecting You with Texas

www.txdot.gov | TxDOT on Facebook | TxDOT on Twitter


