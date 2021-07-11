Don't rely on markets to see inflation threat, says Summers

VENICE, July 11 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Treasury Secretary
Lawrence Summers said technical factors were probably at play in
the recent surge in bond markets and warned that markets may be
underestimating the risk of inflation.
U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply last week as investors
came to the view that world economic growth may have peaked and
a pick-up in inflation could prove transitory.
Summers told Reuters in an interview that the recent moves
may be driven by "a variety of technical factors," including "a
running down of Treasury accounts and an unwinding of
speculative positions".
Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of finance ministers
and central bank chiefs from the Group of 20 rich countries in
Venice, Summers said markets do not have a great record in
predicting future price rises.
"At times when inflation has significantly accelerated in
the past, such as in the 1960s, markets have lagged rather than
anticipated developments," he said.
Yields on 10-year U.S. government bonds had shot up earlier
this year on expectations that hefty fiscal stimulus, vaccine
roll outs and a strong recovery from the COVID-19 shock would
revive long-dormant price rises.
Summers, now a Harvard University professor, has been vocal
in warning about inflation risks, writing on his website in May
that "the primary risk to the U.S. economy is overheating — and
inflation".
He wrote that the Federal Reserve and other policymakers
should recognise that "overheating, and not excessive slack, is
the predominant near-term risk for the economy".
