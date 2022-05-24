Don't trade security for economic profit, NATO tells countries

DAVOS, Switzerland, May 24 (Reuters) - Western countries
must not trade security for economic profit, NATO
Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday, referring
to debates over the use of Chinese technology in 5G networks and
the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for Russian gas.
"We must recognize that our economic choices have
consequences for our security. Freedom is more important than
free trade, the protection of our values is more important than
profit," Stoltenberg told business leaders at the World Economic
Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.
"I am not arguing against trade with China, but I am saying
that for instance the control over 5G networks is of vital
security importance," he said.
"We cannot say that in the interest of profits and free
trade we just open up those networks also for suppliers that
actually are not reliable when it comes to our security,"
Stoltenberg added.
On the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, designed to double the flow
of Russian gas through the Baltic Sea directly to Germany, he
spoke of a lesson learned.
Berlin halted the project when Russia formally recognized
two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent, days
before sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what
Moscow describes as a "special military operation."
Stoltenberg said free trade had brought a lot of prosperity
and wealth, but at a price.
"Because some of this trade, some of this interaction with
authoritarian regimes, is undermining our security - and then we
have to chose security instead of vulnerability and
over-reliance on authoritarian regimes," he said.
"So this ideal that we should have free trade in natural
gas, meaning we can buy as much gas from Russia as we want,
that's wrong, it's dangerous," Stoltenberg warned.
"It provides Russia with a tool to intimidate and to use
against us, and that has been clearly demonstrated now, I regret
to say."
The United States has long pressed European and other
countries to exclude Chinese technology from 5G networks.
Washington sees Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei
as an arm of the Chinese Communist Party's global
surveillance machinery.
Huawei, which is playing a leading role as the telecoms
world gears up for next generation wireless technology, has
repeatedly denied spying for the Chinese state.
