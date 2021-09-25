Log in
Donald S. Karcher Becomes President-Elect of College of American Pathologists

09/25/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
In a ceremony at the College of American Pathologists (CAP) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, Donald S. Karcher, MD, FCAP, was sworn in as president-elect of the physician and medical laboratory organization.

The CAP, founded in 1946, is the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists, physicians who specialize in diagnostic pathology and laboratory medicine, and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs.

“As president-elect, I hope to further reinforce the CAP as a strong advocate for our profession, maximally useful resource for our members and customers, and effective partner as we provide the best possible care for our patients,” said Dr. Karcher, who is a professor of pathology and practicing hematopathologist at George Washington University, Washington, DC. “Our members and our patients should be at the center of everything we do in the CAP.”

Dr. Karcher has been an active CAP member for years, serving on the Board of Governors and as chair of the Council on Government and Professional Affairs, the Council on Education, the Pathologist Pipeline Ad Hoc Committee, and the Value-Based Care Strategy Steering Group. He has advocated for fair pay for pathologists and worked to help provide great educational resources for pathologists and other clinical laboratorians.

“I look forward to helping prepare pathologists for emerging technologies in pathology practice, such as digital pathology and artificial intelligence,” stated Dr. Karcher. “I’m also excited about helping pathologists become increasingly visible to patients, including providing direct consultation to patients and their families.”

Dr. Karcher received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine New Orleans. He completed his internship and residency at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. After 20 years of serving as the chair of pathology at George Washington University, he recently stepped down as chair to resume his current roles there.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report.


© Business Wire 2021
