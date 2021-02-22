Log in
Donations from CM CARES advance education for Black churches, communities

02/22/2021 | 04:37pm EST
CM CARES, the Church Mutual Foundation, recently approved three donations that support efforts to advance Black churches and education in Black communities.

CM CARES has committed to making an annual donation of $10,000 for the next three years to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The donation will support TMCF’s Leadership Institute, one of the premier leadership development conferences bringing together carefully selected students from the 47 Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions.

Another 3-year, $30,000 commitment has been made to Duke Divinity School to help support the Black Pastoral Leadership Archive. The archive includes historical records of the largest and oldest global missions’ agency of African American heritage and the intellectual properties of three seminal Black pastoral leaders of the 20th century. This partnership will help strengthen Black churches, their ministers and the communities they serve.

CM CARES also will provide a $5,000 donation to help kick off the LFBright Scholars Program through Lilydale Baptist Church in Chicago, headed by the Rev. Alvin Love, a member of the Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, African American Pastors Advisory Group. The program’s mission is to create a strong pipeline of young, African American male college graduates who may excel in their careers, build wealth and become engaged leaders in their communities.

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

  • A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating
  • BenchmarkPortal Top 10 National Customer Service Center
  • Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020
  • Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019
  • Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System
  • Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies
  • Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies
  • 2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

1Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.


© Business Wire 2021
