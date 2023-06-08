Donegal Investment Group PLC - Letterkenny, Ireland-based, agricultural firm - Says its pretax profit for half-year ended February 28 rises 13% to EUR1.7 million from EUR1.5 million the previous year, with market demand returning to pre-Covid levels. Revenue was up 14% to EUR21.4 million from EUR18.7 million the year before. The company declares no interim dividend.

Chairman Geoffrey Vance: "The board believes our seed potato business remains on plan for the full year ended 31 August 2023 with sales to all markets virtually complete at this time of year."

Current share: EUR18.80

12-month change: down 10%

