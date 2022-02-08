Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces Senior Promotions

Cheryl Haughton Named Vice President, New Builds, Transitions & Major Renovations and Michael Golembe Named Vice President of Operations

Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced two senior promotions—Cheryl Haughton to vice president, new builds, transitions & major renovations and Michael Golembe to vice president of operations. In her new role, Haughton will be responsible for working in collaboration with Donohoe’s development team on new hotel developments and hotel openings, while overseeing acquisitions and major hotel improvements. Meanwhile, Golembe will be responsible for optimizing the company’s overall portfolio performance.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005572/en/

Cheryl Haughton named vice president, new builds, transitions & major renovations at Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Donohoe Hospitality Services could not have reached the heights we have today without the dedication and hard work of tireless leaders such as Cheryl and Michael,” Penny said. “With more than 50 combined years of hotel experience at virtually every position at the property level before transitioning to corporate roles, Cheryl and Michael epitomize the true spirit of hospitality. I am thankful for everything they do and look forward to both helping Donohoe continue to grow.”

Cheryl Haughton

A two decade-plus hospitality veteran, Haughton joined Donohoe Hospitality Services in 1992 and most recently was regional director of operations, full service and lifestyle hotels. Previously, she held leadership positions at six of the nation’s leading hotel brands. She served as general manager throughout Washington, DC, and operated one of the highest revenue-producing Courtyard by Marriott in the United States. Additionally, Haughton served on the Board of the Hotel Association of Washington, DC, and is a past member of the Convention Committee of Destination DC. She earned her a Bachelor of Busines Administration in Finance from George Washington University.

“I look forward to the many facets of this new position, from promoting Donohoe-sponsored and third-party, organic, ground-up development deals to supporting acquisitions and dispositions,” Haughton said. “I plan to be intimately involved with talent acquisition and will oversee operations on new hotels and acquisitions for the near future. I am eager to dive into my latest role on-boarding new hotels and working to expand and improve our existing portfolio.”

Michael Golembe

Most recently serving as regional director of operations, focused service and extended stay hotels, Golembe joined Donohoe Hospitality Services as a general manager in 2009. Over the course of his 20-plus year of hospitality career, he has come to specialize in hotel openings and turnaround projects. He has worked at multiple hotels in the full service, select service and extended stay categories along the Southeastern U.S. Golembe received his Bachelor of Science from the University of South Carolina.

“Given the current state of the hospitality industry, my immediate focus will be to work in collaboration with the executive team and the general managers to optimize our business, realize new efficiencies and stay ahead of an ever-changing and more complex business climate,” Golembe said. “Having spent the past 12 years learning and growing with Donohoe Hospitality Services, I feel well-suited for the new challenges that this new title brings with it.”

About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C.-metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the company presently has three hotels under development in Virginia and Maine. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220208005572/en/