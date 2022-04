"We will strengthen Moldova's resistance also in the financial sphere," she told reporters. "To this end, we agreed today to support Moldova with loans, budget support and other financial assistance worth 659.5 million euros."

(This story corrects headline, lead and second paragraph to show the ministry corrected the amount donors agreed to give to 659.5 million euros, not 695 million)

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Paul Carrel)