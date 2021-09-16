Doral Renewables LLC : (formerly named Global Energy Generation LLC) Appoints Evan Speece as Chief Financial Officer

Doral Renewables LLC (Doral LLC), a developer and operator of clean energy generation assets, welcomes Evan Speece as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Evan has deep energy finance and transactional experience, having most recently served as VP of Finance & Head of Capital Markets at Clearway Energy, Inc. Over his 7 years at Clearway, Evan led or co-led over $20 billion of financing and M&A efforts, including work across various corporate, tax equity and project finance capital markets, and covering the solar, wind, natural gas, and district energy sectors. He also has significant expertise in tax, accounting, financial reporting, treasury and risk management within the renewable generation industry. Mr. Speece earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA in Energy Finance from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

“Mr. Speece’s experience leading enterprise growth will help guide Doral Renewables LLC’s financial strategy. Doral LLC has several gigawatts of projects in its pipeline, representing billions of dollars in capital needs and potential long-term operating cash flow. Mr. Speece will guide financial execution of the project platform to the most competitive position in the market.” – Nick Cohen, President & CEO.

Mr. Speece will oversee all financial activities of the firm. In June, Doral Renewables LLC closed on a $355 million transaction with Migdal Insurance as an investor partner. In October, the first 400 MWac phase of the $1.5 billion dollar Mammoth Solar project will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Doral Renewables LLC (Doral LLC)

The Company combines the advanced engineering, development and operating experience of Doral Group with a team of US-based renewable energy & battery storage project developers, leveraging extensive experience throughout the U.S. The Doral LLC management team has over 100 years in combined experience with transactional histories and deep relationships with infrastructure funds, investment banks, tax equity investors and energy industry experts.

Doral LLC has initiated over three gigawatts of renewables projects in the US, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, and continues to add utility scale projects to its portfolio every year.

Doral Group

Doral Group is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel (DORL) and is a global renewable energy leader, holding hundreds of long-term revenue generating renewable energy assets. Doral Group is also emerging as a worldwide leader in the field of solar + storage solutions, following its win of Israel’s biggest solar + storage tenders to build approximately 800MW(DC) + 1,500MW of storage facilities in Israel.

