Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Doral Renewables LLC : (formerly named Global Energy Generation LLC) Appoints Evan Speece as Chief Financial Officer

09/16/2021 | 10:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Doral Renewables LLC (Doral LLC), a developer and operator of clean energy generation assets, welcomes Evan Speece as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Evan has deep energy finance and transactional experience, having most recently served as VP of Finance & Head of Capital Markets at Clearway Energy, Inc. Over his 7 years at Clearway, Evan led or co-led over $20 billion of financing and M&A efforts, including work across various corporate, tax equity and project finance capital markets, and covering the solar, wind, natural gas, and district energy sectors. He also has significant expertise in tax, accounting, financial reporting, treasury and risk management within the renewable generation industry. Mr. Speece earned a BS in Finance and Accounting from Boston College and an MBA in Energy Finance from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business.

“Mr. Speece’s experience leading enterprise growth will help guide Doral Renewables LLC’s financial strategy. Doral LLC has several gigawatts of projects in its pipeline, representing billions of dollars in capital needs and potential long-term operating cash flow. Mr. Speece will guide financial execution of the project platform to the most competitive position in the market.” – Nick Cohen, President & CEO.

Mr. Speece will oversee all financial activities of the firm. In June, Doral Renewables LLC closed on a $355 million transaction with Migdal Insurance as an investor partner. In October, the first 400 MWac phase of the $1.5 billion dollar Mammoth Solar project will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Doral Renewables LLC (Doral LLC)

The Company combines the advanced engineering, development and operating experience of Doral Group with a team of US-based renewable energy & battery storage project developers, leveraging extensive experience throughout the U.S. The Doral LLC management team has over 100 years in combined experience with transactional histories and deep relationships with infrastructure funds, investment banks, tax equity investors and energy industry experts.

Doral LLC has initiated over three gigawatts of renewables projects in the US, primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, and continues to add utility scale projects to its portfolio every year.

Doral Group

Doral Group is a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in Israel (DORL) and is a global renewable energy leader, holding hundreds of long-term revenue generating renewable energy assets. Doral Group is also emerging as a worldwide leader in the field of solar + storage solutions, following its win of Israel’s biggest solar + storage tenders to build approximately 800MW(DC) + 1,500MW of storage facilities in Israel.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:02aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK POLYUS : Corporate Presentation. September 2021
PU
11:02aNEOGEN : Don't Let Undercooked Meat be Your Tailgate Story
PU
11:02aSANOMA OYJ : Pörssisijoittajan viikko, toimitusjohtajan esitys, syyskuu 2021
PU
11:02aPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Responds to Ways and Means Advancing Reconciliation Tax Changes
PU
11:02aTRADEDOUBLER : Take your opportunity for Black Friday
PU
11:02aPAGERDUTY : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Speaks With PagerDuty (PD) CFO – Measuring What Matters
AQ
11:02aPHOTOPHARMICS : Brings Renowned Experts in Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases to Advisory Board
BU
11:02aTHE BUMBLE BEE SEAFOOD COMPANY : Donates $900,000 in Product to Feeding America® in Support of Hunger Action Month
BU
11:02aTD2 and Deep Lens Partner to Enable Diversity, Access and Faster Clinical Trial Enrollment for Community Oncology Practices
BU
11:02aENVIROMETAL TECHNOLOGIES : ???????EnviroMetal Technologies Provides Corporate Update
EQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco struggles in market debut
2IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
3Ryanair 'couldn't care less' about another Boeing order as it lifts gro..
4Wall Street set to open lower ahead of U.S. jobs and retail sales data
5Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets

HOT NEWS