Dorel Reports Q4 and 2020 Year-End Results

MONTRÉAL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 30, 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter was US$704.4 million, up 7.8% from US$653.4 million a year ago. Reported net loss for the quarter was US$22.9 million or US$0.70 per diluted share compared to US$0.6 million or US$0.02 per diluted share a year ago. Adjusted net loss1 was US$18.0 million or US$0.55 per diluted share compared to an adjusted net income1 of US$2.3 million or US$0.07 per diluted share in the fourth quarter a year ago. The net loss for the quarter was impacted by the reversal of an accrued tax benefit. Revenue for the full year was US$2.76 billion, up 4.9% from US$2.63 billion the previous year. Reported net loss was US$43.4 million or US$1.34 per diluted share, compared to US$10.5 million or US$0.32 per diluted share the previous year. Adjusted net income1 for the year was US$12.8 million or US$0.38 per diluted share, compared to US$16.8 million or US$0.51 per diluted share last year. “Our segments’ performance for the quarter was in line with our prior guidance, with overall adjusted operating profit similar to prior year. Strong demand for Dorel Sports product offering continued throughout the quarter with supply chain constraints being a significant limitation on our performance. Similarly, in Home a lack of product availability meant lost sales opportunities, particularly in e-commerce. Dorel Juvenile continued its improvement from the first half; however, the second wave of COVID-19 in most markets slowed sales and earnings momentum, particularly in Europe. Results for the fourth quarter include US$7.5 million of costs incurred in connection with the Company’s privatization process that was terminated by mutual agreement of Dorel and the buyer group in February. Its rejection by a majority of our independent shareholders sent a clear message of their belief in the long-term potential for the Company as a public entity. As a management team, we are committed to rewarding our shareholders for their confidence in Dorel,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz. 1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP financial measures” section at the end of this press release. Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change $ $ % Revenue 704,358 653,435 7.8 % Net loss (22,879 ) (639 ) (3,480.4 %) Per share - Basic (0.70 ) (0.02 ) (3,400.0 %) Per share - Diluted (0.70 ) (0.02 ) (3,400.0 %) Adjusted net (loss) income1 (17,966 ) 2,297 (882.2 %) Per share - Basic1 (0.55 ) 0.07 (885.7 %) Per share - Diluted1 (0.55 ) 0.07 (885.7 %) Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,504,372 32,466,082 Diluted weighted average 32,504,372 32,466,082 Summary of Financial Information (unaudited) Years Ended December 30, All figures in thousands of US $, except per share amounts 2020 2019 Change $ $ % Revenue 2,762,485 2,634,646 4.9 % Net loss (43,403 ) (10,453 ) (315.2 %) Per share - Basic (1.34 ) (0.32 ) (318.8 %) Per share - Diluted (1.34 ) (0.32 ) (318.8 %) Adjusted net income1 12,802 16,760 (23.6 %) Per share - Basic1 0.39 0.52 (25.0 %) Per share - Diluted1 0.38 0.51 (25.5 %) Number of shares outstanding – Basic weighted average 32,491,656 32,448,448 Diluted weighted average 32,491,656 32,448,448 Dorel Sports All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 265,338 233,179 13.8 % Gross profit 55,286 20.8 % 55,874 24.0 % (1.1 %) Operating profit 1,882 0.7 % 9,780 4.2 % (80.8 %) Adjusted gross profit1 55,631 21.0 % 56,155 24.1 % (0.9 %) Adjusted operating profit1 3,351 1.3 % 13,571 5.8 % (75.3 %) All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 1,044,783 909,029 14.9 % Gross profit 230,168 22.0 % 191,799 21.1 % 20.0 % Operating profit 52,263 5.0 % 30,333 3.3 % 72.3 % Adjusted gross profit1 230,513 22.1 % 191,954 21.1 % 20.1 % Adjusted operating profit1 57,722 5.6 % 33,768 3.7 % 70.9 % Fourth quarter revenue increased to US$265.3 million, an increase of US$32.2 million, or 13.8%, from last year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates year-over-year, organic revenue1 improved by approximately 15.9%. Segment revenue grew for the seventh consecutive quarter with improvement in all divisions. Consumer demand for all bicycles remained high. Both the Cycling Sports Group (CSG) and Pacific Cycle posted gains, which would have been even greater, however supply constraints resulted in inventory shortages, limiting growth and creating significant backlog heading into 2021. The change in CSG’s model year to the fiscal year also impacted the quarter, thus shifting orders from the fall-winter period to spring-summer. Caloi recorded a record volume of orders, driven by the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions and Caloi’s revenue increased double digits in local currency. For the year, Dorel Sports’ revenue rose to US$1.04 billion, up US$135.8 million, or 14.9%, from US$909.0 million last year. Fourth quarter operating profit was US$1.9 million, compared with US$9.8 million last year. Operating profit was impacted by product mix, limited container and component availability, higher container costs and the inability to fill all orders, all of which combined to pressure margins. As well, last year’s fourth quarter included a significant adjustment on import costs of bicycles. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit1 was US$3.4 million, down US$10.2 million, or 75.3%, compared to US$13.6 million a year ago. For the year, operating profit increased to US$52.3 million compared to US$30.3 million in 2019. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$57.7 million, up US$24.0 million, or 70.9% from last year. Dorel Home All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 234,110 211,406 10.7 % Gross profit 37,053 15.8 % 26,456 12.5 % 40.1 % Operating profit 17,813 7.6 % 11,892 5.6 % 49.8 % Adjusted gross profit1 36,926 15.8 % 26,456 12.5 % 39.6 % Adjusted operating profit1 17,686 7.6 % 11,892 5.6 % 48.7 % All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 934,362 842,085 11.0 % Gross profit 133,455 14.3 % 118,025 14.0 % 13.1 % Operating profit 67,586 7.2 % 56,081 6.7 % 20.5 % Adjusted gross profit1 135,558 14.5 % 118,025 14.0 % 14.9 % Adjusted operating profit1 70,234 7.5 % 56,081 6.7 % 25.2 % Fourth quarter revenue was US$234.1 million, up US$22.7 million, or 10.7%, from US$211.4 million last year. Demand for Dorel Home products remained high, with a double-digit increase in brick-and-mortar sales in the majority of categories at major mass merchants. Due to lack of product availability online created by disruptions to the supply chain of imported product, this was partially offset by lower e-commerce sales. As a result, e-commerce sales as a proportion of total revenue were 57.5% of the segment’s total gross sales, lower than the 70% in the prior year’s fourth quarter. For the full year, revenue was US$934.4 million, up US$92.3 million, or 11.0%, from US$842.1 million in 2019. Fourth quarter operating profit was US$17.8 million, an increase from an operating profit of US$11.9 million last year. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$17.7 million, up US$5.8 million, or 48.7%, compared to US$11.9 million a year ago. The increase in sales, combined with better gross margins from improved domestic production as well as lower inventory levels and warehouse costs, were the major contributors to the increase. For the full year, operating profit was US$67.6 million, up from US$56.1 million a year ago. Adjusted operating profit1 was US$70.2 million, up US$14.2 million, or 25.2%, from last year. Dorel Juvenile All figures in thousands of US $ Fourth Quarters Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 204,910 208,850 (1.9 %) Gross profit 59,977 29.3 % 50,276 24.1 % 19.3 % Operating profit (loss) 1,934 0.9 % (4,145 ) (2.0 %) 146.7 % Adjusted gross profit1 60,463 29.5 % 50,276 24.1 % 20.3 % Adjusted operating profit (loss)1 5,572 2.7 % (2,309 ) (1.1 %) 341.3 % All figures in thousands of US $ Years Ended December 30 (unaudited) 2020 2019 Change $ % of rev. $ % of rev. % Revenue 783,340 883,532 (11.3 %) Gross profit 205,001 26.2 % 225,714 25.5 % (9.2 %) Operating loss (37,866 ) (4.8 %) (13,466 ) (1.5 %) (181.2 %) Adjusted gross profit1 205,573 26.2 % 227,102 25.7 % (9.5 %) Adjusted operating profit1 12,178 1.6 % 14,168 1.6 % (14.0 %) Fourth quarter revenue was US$204.9 million, down US$3.9 million, or 1.9%, from last year. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange rates, year-over-year organic revenue1 decreased by 2.4%. Juvenile segment was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. This especially slowed the momentum in Europe as e-commerce sales resulted in modest year-over-year improvement. Sales decreased in the U.S. partly due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on sales in mobility categories, such as car seats, partially offset by increases in products for the home. Despite the environment, several new products were launched during the quarter in Europe and North America. Brazil and Chile both increased revenue in local currency as e-commerce sales continue to benefit their markets. Full year revenue for the segment was US$783.3 million, down US$100.2 million, or 11.3%, from US$883.5 million the prior year. Fourth quarter operating profit was US$1.9 million, compared to last year’s operating loss of US$4.1 million. Excluding restructuring costs, adjusted operating profit1 was US$5.6 million, an improvement of US$7.9 million when compared to an adjusted operating loss1 of US$2.3 million a year ago. The majority of Dorel Juvenile’s markets performed better than prior year with the largest improvement at Dorel Juvenile Europe where, despite COVID-19 related limitations, the benefits of the ongoing transformation program resulted in increased sales and margins. Dorel Juvenile Chile was a significant contributor to the earnings improvement as that business is also seeing the results of its focused product line and improved e-commerce capabilities. For the full year, the operating loss was US$37.9 million compared to US$13.5 million in 2019. Despite a revenue decline of US$100.2 million, adjusted operating profit1 for the year was US$12.2 million, a decrease of only US$2.0 million, or 14.0%, from US$14.2 million a year ago. Other For the year, cash flow provided by operating activities increased by $48.7 million to $134.5 million compared to $85.8 million reported in 2019. The increase in the cash flow provided by operating activities was mainly due to the inventory reduction and the stronger than anticipated demand for bikes and home products since the outbreak of COVID-19, partly offset by an increase in trade accounts receivable due to the higher sales. Outlook “As we enter a new fiscal year, the conditions of 2020 are continuing into 2021 in many respects. COVID-19 continues to have an impact on consumer behaviour and while our Sports and Home segments are benefitting from higher demand, container availability and cost, increasing commodity costs, and a stronger Chinese Yuan (RMB) are combining to disrupt our supply chain and increase the costs of our products. At Juvenile, we are poised to deliver adjusted earnings improvements versus the past several years, but store closures in some markets, lower demand in mobility categories and recent evidence of lowering birth rates mean that this segment is the one being most negatively affected by the pandemic in the short-term,” commented Dorel President & CEO, Martin Schwartz. “Specifically, regarding our segments, in Sports, demand continues to be very strong in all markets, and despite the industry-wide reality of component availability limiting production and higher costs, the year is starting very strongly. For the quarter, expectations are for revenue to increase significantly versus prior year first quarter and for adjusted operating profit to be much better than both prior year and the fourth quarter of 2020. “Dorel Home continues to benefit from the heightened demand for products for the home, with branded sales such as Little Seeds, Cosmo and Novogratz expected to continue to grow in popularity through 2021. However, similar to Sports, supply is challenged by a lack of container availability and a spike in cost. Overall, we expect the Home segment to continue to deliver revenue growth, but with some volatility in operating earnings.” “Dorel Juvenile was hampered by COVID-19 in 2020 and as we enter 2021, the situation remains difficult. We remain positive about our longer-term prospects based on our strategic direction, our best ever product portfolio, advanced e-commerce capabilities and a return to more normal shopping conditions. However, the first quarter will be difficult due to a number of short-term challenges described above. This, coupled with increased input costs, is expected to decrease adjusted operating profit from the fourth quarter and be more in line with last year’s first quarter comparative. “As always, I want to thank all of our employees worldwide for their contributions in 2020. We recognize that our success of the past year is directly attributable to all of your hard work and we all look forward to even better days ahead,” concluded Mr. Schwartz. Conference Call Dorel Industries Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss these results tomorrow March 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time. Interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-877-223-4471. The conference call can also be accessed via live webcast at http://www.dorel.com. If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-585-8367 and entering the passcode 6136497 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 12, 2021 as of 2:00 P.M. until 11:59 P.M. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Complete consolidated financial statements as at December 30, 2020 will be available on the Company's website, www.dorel.com, and will be available through the SEDAR website. Profile Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.7 billion and employs approximately 8,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dorel is presenting in this press release certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure prepared in accordance with IFRS. Contained within this press release are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS. The terms and the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release are as follows: Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue Organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates Adjusted organic revenue: Revenue growth compared to the previous period, excluding the impact of varying foreign exchange rates and the impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (Sugoi) Dorel believes that these measures provide investors with a better comparability of its revenue trends by providing revenue growth on a consistent basis between the periods presented. Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted cost of sales: Cost of sales excluding restructuring costs Adjusted gross profit: Gross profit excluding restructuring costs Adjusted operating profit (loss): Operating profit (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes: Income (loss) before income taxes excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted income taxes expense: Income taxes expense excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted tax rate: Tax rate excluding the tax impact relating to impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs Adjusted net income (loss): Net income (loss) excluding impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs, net of taxes Adjusted earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share: Earnings (loss) per basic and diluted share calculated on the basis of adjusted net income (loss) Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information provides investors with additional information to measure its financial performance by excluding certain items that the Company believes do not reflect its core business performance and provides better comparability between the periods presented. Accordingly, Dorel believes that the adjusted financial information will assist investors in analyzing its financial results and performance. The adjusted financial information is also used by management to assess the Company’s financial performance and to make operating and strategic decisions. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, Dorel does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Dorel’s business, financial position and operations, and are based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the objectives, plans, strategic priorities and business outlook may not be achieved. As a result, Dorel cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, or if any of them do, what benefits Dorel will derive from them. Forward-looking statements are provided in this press release for the purpose of giving information about management’s current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of Dorel’s operating environment. However, readers are cautioned that it may not be appropriate to use such forward-looking statements for any other purpose. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions that Dorel believed were reasonable on the day it made the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Dorel’s expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements include: general economic conditions;

changes in product costs and supply channels, including disruption of Dorel’s supply chain resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic;

foreign currency fluctuations, including high levels of volatility in foreign currencies with respect to the US dollar reflecting uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

customer and credit risk, including the concentration of revenues with a small number of customers;

costs associated with product liability;

changes in income tax legislation or the interpretation or application of those rules;

the continued ability to develop products and support brand names;

changes in the regulatory environment;

outbreak of public health crises, such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, that could adversely affect global economies and financial markets, resulting in an economic downturn which could be for a prolonged period of time and have a material adverse effect on the demand for Dorel’s products and on its business, financial condition and results of operations;

continued access to capital resources, including compliance by Dorel with financial covenants under its senior unsecured notes, revolving bank loans and term loan agreements, and the related costs of borrowing, all of which may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic;

failures related to information technology systems;

changes in assumptions in the valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and future decline in market capitalization; and

there being no certainty that Dorel will declare any dividend in the future.

These and other risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in Dorel’s annual MD&A and Annual Information Form filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The risk factors set out in the previously-mentioned documents are expressly incorporated by reference herein in their entirety.



Dorel cautions readers that the risks described above are not the only ones that could impact it. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Dorel or that Dorel currently deems to be immaterial may also have a material adverse effect on Dorel’s business, financial condition or results of operations. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All figures in the tables below are in thousands of US $, except per share amounts Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures Organic revenue and adjusted organic revenue: Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 7.8 (4.4 ) 10.7 1.0 (1.9 ) (13.6 ) 13.8 0.2 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates 0.6 1.3 - - (0.5 ) 2.0 2.1 1.7 Organic revenue growth (decline) 8.4 (3.1 ) 10.7 1.0 (2.4 ) (11.6 ) 15.9 1.9 Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI) - - - - - - - - Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 8.4 (3.1 ) 10.7 1.0 (2.4 ) (11.6 ) 15.9 1.9

Years Ended December 30, Consolidated Dorel Home Dorel Juvenile Dorel Sports 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 % % % % % % % % Revenue growth (decline) 4.9 0.6 11.0 4.7 (11.3 ) (5.2 ) 14.9 2.9 Impact of varying foreign exchange rates 1.3 1.8 - 0.1 1.6 3.1 2.2 2.2 Organic revenue growth (decline) 6.2 2.4 11.0 4.8 (9.7 ) (2.1 ) 17.1 5.1 Impact of the divestment of the performance apparel line of business (SUGOI) - 0.4 - - - - - 1.0 Adjusted organic revenue growth (decline) 6.2 2.8 11.0 4.8 (9.7 ) (2.1 ) 17.1 6.1 Other financial information prepared under IFRS adjusted to exclude impairment loss on goodwill and restructuring costs:

Dorel Consolidated Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 704,358 100.0 - 704,358 100.0 653,435 100.0 - 653,435 100.0 Cost of sales 552,042 78.4 (704 ) 551,338 78.3 520,829 79.7 (281 ) 520,548 79.7 GROSS PROFIT 152,316 21.6 704 153,020 21.7 132,606 20.3 281 132,887 20.3 Selling expenses 55,464 7.9 - 55,464 7.9 53,565 8.2 - 53,565 8.2 General and administrative expenses 68,200 9.7 - 68,200 9.7 44,752 6.8 - 44,752 6.8 Research and development expenses 13,634 1.9 - 13,634 1.9 10,874 1.7 - 10,874 1.7 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 2,396 0.3 - 2,396 0.3 1,858 0.3 - 1,858 0.3 Restructuring costs 4,276 0.6 (4,276 ) - - 5,346 0.8 (5,346 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 8,346 1.2 4,980 13,326 1.9 16,211 2.5 5,627 21,838 3.3 Finance expenses 9,442 1.4 - 9,442 1.4 14,515 2.2 - 14,515 2.2 (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,096 ) (0.2 ) 4,980 3,884 0.5 1,696 0.3 5,627 7,323 1.1 Income taxes expense 21,783 3.1 67 21,850 3.1 2,335 0.4 2,691 5,026 0.7 Tax rate 1,987.5 % 562.6 % 137.7 % 68.6 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (22,879 ) (3.3 ) 4,913 (17,966 ) (2.6 ) (639 ) (0.1 ) 2,936 2,297 0.4 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (0.70 ) 0.15 (0.55 ) (0.02 ) 0.09 0.07 Diluted (0.70 ) 0.15 (0.55 ) (0.02 ) 0.09 0.07 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,504,372 32,504,372 32,466,082 32,466,082 Diluted - weighted average 32,504,372 32,504,372 32,466,082 32,866,967

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: Years Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Impairment loss

on goodwill and

restructuring costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 2,762,485 100.0 - 2,762,485 100.0 2,634,646 100.0 - 2,634,646 100.0 Cost of sales 2,193,861 79.4 (3,020 ) 2,190,841 79.3 2,099,108 79.7 (1,543 ) 2,097,565 79.6 GROSS PROFIT 568,624 20.6 3,020 571,644 20.7 535,538 20.3 1,543 537,081 20.4 Selling expenses 195,329 7.1 - 195,329 7.1 219,679 8.3 - 219,679 8.3 General and administrative expenses 215,069 7.8 - 215,069 7.8 188,166 7.2 - 188,166 7.2 Research and development expenses 40,221 1.5 - 40,221 1.5 39,695 1.5 - 39,695 1.5 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 9,508 0.3 - 9,508 0.3 5,759 0.2 - 5,759 0.2 Restructuring costs 12,006 0.4 (12,006 ) - - 29,526 1.1 (29,526 ) - - Impairment loss on goodwill 43,125 1.6 (43,125 ) - - - - - - - OPERATING PROFIT 53,366 1.9 58,151 111,517 4.0 52,713 2.0 31,069 83,782 3.2 Finance expenses 47,838 1.7 - 47,838 1.7 50,380 1.9 - 50,380 1.9 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,528 0.2 58,151 63,679 2.3 2,333 0.1 31,069 33,402 1.3 Income taxes expense 48,931 1.8 1,946 50,877 1.8 12,786 0.5 3,856 16,642 0.7 Tax rate 885.1 % 79.9 % 548.0 % 49.8 % NET (LOSS) INCOME (43,403 ) (1.6 ) 56,205 12,802 0.5 (10,453 ) (0.4 ) 27,213 16,760 0.6 (LOSS) EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic (1.34 ) 1.73 0.39 (0.32 ) 0.84 0.52 Diluted (1.34 ) 1.72 0.38 (0.32 ) 0.83 0.51 SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic - weighted average 32,491,656 32,491,656 32,448,448 32,448,448 Diluted - weighted average 32,491,656 32,871,064 32,448,448 32,807,991 Dorel Sports Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 265,338 100.0 - 265,338 100.0 233,179 100.0 - 233,179 100.0 Cost of sales 210,052 79.2 (345 ) 209,707 79.0 177,305 76.0 (281 ) 177,024 75.9 GROSS PROFIT 55,286 20.8 345 55,631 21.0 55,874 24.0 281 56,155 24.1 Selling expenses 26,628 10.0 - 26,628 10.0 21,976 9.4 - 21,976 9.4 General and administrative expenses 23,104 8.8 - 23,104 8.8 17,545 7.5 - 17,545 7.5 Research and development expenses 1,928 0.7 - 1,928 0.7 1,298 0.6 - 1,298 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 620 0.2 - 620 0.2 1,765 0.8 - 1,765 0.8 Restructuring costs 1,124 0.4 (1,124 ) - - 3,510 1.5 (3,510 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 1,882 0.7 1,469 3,351 1.3 9,780 4.2 3,791 13,571 5.8

Years Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 1,044,783 100.0 - 1,044,783 100.0 909,029 100.0 - 909,029 100.0 Cost of sales 814,615 78.0 (345 ) 814,270 77.9 717,230 78.9 (155 ) 717,075 78.9 GROSS PROFIT 230,168 22.0 345 230,513 22.1 191,799 21.1 155 191,954 21.1 Selling expenses 86,186 8.2 - 86,186 8.2 86,734 9.5 - 86,734 9.5 General and administrative expenses 75,407 7.2 - 75,407 7.2 63,906 7.1 - 63,906 7.1 Research and development expenses 6,035 0.6 - 6,035 0.6 5,348 0.6 - 5,348 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 5,163 0.5 - 5,163 0.5 2,198 0.2 - 2,198 0.2 Restructuring costs 5,114 0.5 (5,114 ) - - 3,280 0.4 (3,280 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT 52,263 5.0 5,459 57,722 5.6 30,333 3.3 3,435 33,768 3.7 Dorel Home Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported

% of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted

% of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 234,110 100.0 - 234,110 100.0 211,406 100.0 - 211,406 100.0 Cost of sales 197,057 84.2 127 197,184 84.2 184,950 87.5 - 184,950 87.5 GROSS PROFIT 37,053 15.8 (127 ) 36,926 15.8 26,456 12.5 - 26,456 12.5 Selling expenses 5,918 2.5 - 5,918 2.5 5,651 2.7 - 5,651 2.7 General and administrative expenses 12,254 5.3 - 12,254 5.3 7,803 3.7 - 7,803 3.7 Research and development expenses 1,039 0.4 - 1,039 0.4 1,344 0.6 - 1,344 0.6 Impairment loss (reversal) on trade accounts receivable 29 - - 29 - (234 ) (0.1 ) - (234 ) (0.1 ) OPERATING PROFIT 17,813 7.6 (127 ) 17,686 7.6 11,892 5.6 - 11,892 5.6

Years Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported

% of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted

% of

revenue Reported

% of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted

% of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 934,362 100.0 - 934,362 100.0 842,085 100.0 - 842,085 100.0 Cost of sales 800,907 85.7 (2,103 ) 798,804 85.5 724,060 86.0 - 724,060 86.0 GROSS PROFIT 133,455 14.3 2,103 135,558 14.5 118,025 14.0 - 118,025 14.0 Selling expenses 23,562 2.5 - 23,562 2.5 25,731 3.1 - 25,731 3.1 General and administrative expenses 37,021 4.0 - 37,021 4.0 30,054 3.5 - 30,054 3.5 Research and development expenses 4,347 0.5 - 4,347 0.5 4,970 0.6 - 4,970 0.6 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 394 - - 394 - 1,189 0.1 - 1,189 0.1 Restructuring costs 545 0.1 (545 ) - - - - - - - OPERATING PROFIT 67,586 7.2 2,648 70,234 7.5 56,081 6.7 - 56,081 6.7 Dorel Juvenile﻿﻿ Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures: Fourth Quarters Ended December 30, 2020 2019

Reported

% of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted

% of

revenue Reported

% of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 204,910 100.0 - 204,910 100.0 208,850 100.0 - 208,850 100.0 Cost of sales 144,933 70.7 (486 ) 144,447 70.5 158,574 75.9 - 158,574 75.9 GROSS PROFIT 59,977 29.3 486 60,463 29.5 50,276 24.1 - 50,276 24.1 Selling expenses 22,895 11.2 - 22,895 11.2 25,847 12.4 - 25,847 12.4 General and administrative expenses 19,582 9.5 - 19,582 9.5 18,179 8.7 - 18,179 8.7 Research and development expenses 10,667 5.2 - 10,667 5.2 8,232 3.9 - 8,232 3.9 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 1,747 0.9 - 1,747 0.9 327 0.2 - 327 0.2 Restructuring costs 3,152 1.6 (3,152 ) - - 1,836 0.9 (1,836 ) - - OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 1,934 0.9 3,638 5,572 2.7 (4,145 ) (2.0 ) 1,836 (2,309 ) (1.1 )

Years Ended December 30, 2020 2019 Reported % of

revenue Impairment loss

on goodwill and

restructuring costs Adjusted % of

revenue Reported % of

revenue Restructuring

costs Adjusted % of

revenue $ % $ $ % $ % $ $ % REVENUE 783,340 100.0 - 783,340 100.0 883,532 100.0 - 883,532 100.0 Cost of sales 578,339 73.8 (572 ) 577,767 73.8 657,818 74.5 (1,388 ) 656,430 74.3 GROSS PROFIT 205,001 26.2 572 205,573 26.2 225,714 25.5 1,388 227,102 25.7 Selling expenses 85,439 10.9 - 85,439 10.9 106,923 12.1 - 106,923 12.1 General and administrative expenses 74,166 9.4 - 74,166 9.4 74,262 8.4 - 74,262 8.4 Research and development expenses 29,839 3.8 - 29,839 3.8 29,377 3.3 - 29,377 3.3 Impairment loss on trade accounts receivable 3,951 0.5 - 3,951 0.5 2,372 0.3 - 2,372 0.3 Restructuring costs 6,347 0.8 (6,347 ) - - 26,246 2.9 (26,246 ) - - Impairment loss on goodwill 43,125 5.6 (43,125 ) - - - - - - - OPERATING (LOSS) PROFIT (37,866 ) (4.8 ) 50,044 12,178 1.6 (13,466 ) (1.5 ) 27,634 14,168 1.6

CONTACTS:

Saint Victor Investments Inc

Rick Leckner

(514) 245-9232



Dorel Industries Inc.

Jeffrey Schwartz

(514) 934-3034



