Doriemus : Converting Shares tradeable on the NEX to CDIs on the ASX

26 July 2021
CONVERTING SHARES TRADEABLE ON THE NEX EXCHANGE TO
CDIs ON THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE
Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company") would like to advise shareholders of the following information regarding converting Shares that were previously tradeable on the NEX Exchange to CDIs tradeable on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).
Background
Up until close of trading on 1 March 2018, the Company was dual listed, with a listing of its ordinary shares (Shares) in the UK on the NEX Exchange and a listing of its Shares in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). As of close of trading 1 March 2018, the Company delisted from NEX, however the Company maintained its listing on the ASX.
If holders of ordinary shares wish to convert their ordinary shares to CDIs to settle
trades on the ASX, they can do so by contacting the Company's UK Share Registry
Computershare Investor Services PLC (Computershare UK), on +44 (0)370 702 0000 during 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on any London business day.
Holders of ordinary shares will, in summary, be asked to undertake one of the following processes:
-
Where Shares are held in certificated form, a paper form, titled "UK-AUS CDI Issuance", will need to be completed and returned by post to Computershare along with the relevant original Share certificates, representing the Shares to be transferred to CHESS Depositary Nominee Pty Limited (CDN) to enable the issuance of CDIs to occur.
-
Where Shares are held in uncertificated form (that is through CREST), an online form will need to be issued and a corresponding CREST stock withdrawal transaction completed within the CREST system.
In both cases, where valid instructions have been received, the Shares will be transferred to CDN and CDIs will be issued to the specified CHESS or issuer sponsored
account in Australia by the Company's Australian Registry, Computershare Investor
Services Pty Limited (Computershare AU).
It is expected that this process will be completed within 24 hours, provided that Computershare UK is in receipt of a duly completed and valid removal request instruction. However, no guarantee can be given about the time required for this conversion to take place. Once the securities are held in CDI form they will be freely tradable on the ASX.