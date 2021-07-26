Log in
Doriemus : Converting Shares tradeable on the NEX to CDIs on the ASX

07/26/2021 | 03:48am EDT
Doriemus Plc

ARBN: 619 213 437

Head Office: c/- Hill Dickinson,

The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London, UK

EC2A 2EW

Phone: +44 7879 584 153

Email: info@doriemus.co.uk

Website: www.doriemus.co.uk

Australian Contact Information:

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary

Address:

Level 3

35 Outram Street

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

Postal Address:

PO Box 1240

West Perth WA 6872

Tel: 08 6245 2050

Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

Keith Coughlan

Technical Director

Greg Lee

Non-Executive Director

Don Strang

Corporate Information: ASX Code: DOR

ASX / Media Announcement

26 July 2021

CONVERTING SHARES TRADEABLE ON THE NEX EXCHANGE TO

CDIs ON THE AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company") would like to advise shareholders of the following information regarding converting Shares that were previously tradeable on the NEX Exchange to CDIs tradeable on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Background

Up until close of trading on 1 March 2018, the Company was dual listed, with a listing of its ordinary shares (Shares) in the UK on the NEX Exchange and a listing of its Shares in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). As of close of trading 1 March 2018, the Company delisted from NEX, however the Company maintained its listing on the ASX.

If holders of ordinary shares wish to convert their ordinary shares to CDIs to settle

trades on the ASX, they can do so by contacting the Company's UK Share Registry

Computershare Investor Services PLC (Computershare UK), on +44 (0)370 702 0000 during 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. on any London business day.

Holders of ordinary shares will, in summary, be asked to undertake one of the following processes:

  1. Where Shares are held in certificated form, a paper form, titled "UK-AUS CDI Issuance", will need to be completed and returned by post to Computershare along with the relevant original Share certificates, representing the Shares to be transferred to CHESS Depositary Nominee Pty Limited (CDN) to enable the issuance of CDIs to occur.
  2. Where Shares are held in uncertificated form (that is through CREST), an online form will need to be issued and a corresponding CREST stock withdrawal transaction completed within the CREST system.

In both cases, where valid instructions have been received, the Shares will be transferred to CDN and CDIs will be issued to the specified CHESS or issuer sponsored

account in Australia by the Company's Australian Registry, Computershare Investor

Services Pty Limited (Computershare AU).

It is expected that this process will be completed within 24 hours, provided that Computershare UK is in receipt of a duly completed and valid removal request instruction. However, no guarantee can be given about the time required for this conversion to take place. Once the securities are held in CDI form they will be freely tradable on the ASX.

The Company's Registry will not charge certificated holder of Shares for this service. However, a fee will be payable by market participants holding Shares through CREST in accordance with

Computershare UK's standard tariff.

Please contact the Company's UK Share Registry, Computershare UK, on +44 (0)370 702 0000 should

you have any questions or by email on !ALLUKGlobalTransactionTeam@computershare.co.uk.

CONTACT:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary

Tel: +61 (0) 8 6245 2050

Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

This release has been authorised for release by the Board of Doriemus PLC.

Disclaimer

Doriemus plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 07:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
