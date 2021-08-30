Log in
Doriemus : Entitlement Issue Closed and Shortfall Notice

08/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Doriemus Plc

ARBN: 619 213 437

Australian Contact Information

Australian Registered Office:

Level 3

35 Outram Street

West Perth WA 6005

Australia

Postal Address:

PO Box 1240

West Perth WA 6872

Tel: 08 6245 2050

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

UK Contact information UK Registered Office: c/- Hill Dickinson, The Broadgate Tower 20 Primrose Street London, UK

EC2A 2EW

Phone: +44 7879 584 153

Email: info@doriemus.co.uk

Website: www.doriemus.co.uk

Directors:

Non-Executive Chairman

Keith Coughlan

Technical Director

Greg Lee

Non-Executive Director

Don Strang

Corporate Information: ASX Code: DOR

ASX / Media Announcement

30 August 2021

Entitlement Issue Closed and Shortfall Notice

Doriemus Plc (ASX: DOR) ("Doriemus" or the "Company") refers to the one for two non-renounceableentitlement issue to raise up to approximately ~A$1,993,170 announced in the Prospectus dated 5 August 2021 (Entitlement Offer) (Prospectus).

The Company is pleased to advise that the Entitlement Offer has closed, with applications for 25,408,102 CDIs at an issue price of $0.055 per CDI being received, raising $1,397,445.83 (before costs).

The total shortfall of the Entitlement Offer was $595,722.27 comprising 10,831,314 CDIs at $0.055 each (Shortfall).

The Company has received applications pursuant to the Shortfall Offer and Guaranteed Shortfall Facility Offer as set out in the Prospectus. The Company expects to issue on Wednesday 1 September 2021 all CDIs applied for under the Entitlement Offer, 10,000,000 CDIs under the Guaranteed Shortfall Offer, 4,000,000 CDIs under the Lead Manager Offer, and up to 10,831,314 CDIs under the Shortfall Offer. The Company will confirm the exact number of CDIs issued on that date. Normal trading for those CDIs will commence on Thursday 2 September 2021.

To the extent that there are any CDIs in the Shortfall Offer for which completed applications have not been received by and are not issued on 1 September 2021, the Company intends to place those CDIs at an issue price of no less than the issue price under Entitlement Offer as soon as practicable, and in any case within three months of the closing date of the Offer.

New Options

The Entitlement Offer, Guaranteed Shortfall Offer and Lead Manager Offer included one option exercisable at $0.10 each on or before the date five years after the date of issue (New Options) for every two CDIs issued under those offers. The Company also offered New Options to participants in the placement of CDIs conducted on 11 June 2021, on the basis of one New Option for every two CDIs issued under that placement. The Company has received applications from 185 persons under these offers for New Options, and there will be at least 146 holders of marketable parcels of New Options. The Company expects to issue up to 34,367,616 New Options on Wednesday 1 September 2021, and that they will be quoted on a normal trading basis on Thursday 2 September 2021.

1 | P a g e

In accordance with the timetable set out in the Prospectus, the Company will lodge an Appendix 2A confirming the issue of CDIs and New Options issued under the Prospectus offers under on 1 September 2021.

CONTACT:

For further information on this update or the Company generally, please visit our website at www.doriemus.co.ukor contact:

Jessamyn Lyons

Joint Company Secretary

Tel: +61 (0) 8 6245 2050

Email: jess@everestcorp.com.au

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Doriemus PLC.

2 | P a g e

Disclaimer

Doriemus plc published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
