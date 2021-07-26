Doriemus : Final Date for Director Nominations

ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 6

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

26 July 2021

Final Date for Director Nominations

Doriemus Plc advises that the final date for nominations for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 4 August 2021 ('Meeting') is 28 July 2021.

Nominations must be made in writing to the Company Secretary at the Australian postal address below:

PO Box 1240

West Perth WA 6872

Nominations can only be made by a person qualified to be present and vote at the Meeting and must be accompanied by a notice in writing, executed by the person to be appointed, of his/her willingness to be appointed.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, please contact Jessamyn Lyons, Company Secretary on 08 6245 2050.

Yours sincerely,

Jessamyn Lyons

Company Secretary