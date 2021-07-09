Doriemus : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Doriemus PLC Registered in England No. 03877125; registered as a foreign company in Australia under ARBN 619 213 437 Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting will be held at: Time: 11.00 am WST Date: 4 August 2021 Place: Level 2, 35 Outram Street, West Perth WA 6005 Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, persons proposing to attend the Meeting in person are requested to contact the Company by email at jess@everestcorp.com.auat least 3 Business Days prior to the Meeting, so that appropriate arrangements can be made. The business of the Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important. This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety. If shareholders are in doubt as to how they should vote, they should seek advice from their professional advisers prior to voting.

Business of the Meeting Agenda 1. Resolution 1 - Financial Statements and Reports To receive and consider the report of the directors and the financial statements for the period ended 31 December 2020, and the report of the auditors thereon. 2. Resolution 2 - Re-election of Director - Keith Coughlan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of article 86 of the Company's Articles of Association, and for all other purposes, Keith Coughlan,a Director who retires by rotation in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, and being eligible, is re-elected as a Director." 3. Resolution 3 - Appointment of auditor To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "To appoint Elderton Audit UK as auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration." 4. Resolution 4 - Directors' general authority to allot Equity Securities To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, pursuant to section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Companies Act") the Directors be and are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised to exercise all powers of the Company to allot equity securities (as defined by section 560 of the Companies Act) up to the maximum aggregate nominal amount of £500,000 PROVIDED that the authority granted under this resolution shall lapse at the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held after the date of the passing of this resolution save that the Company shall be entitled to make offers or agreements before the expiry of this authority which would or might require shares to be allotted or equity securities to be granted after such expiry and the Directors shall be entitled to allot shares and grant equity securities pursuant to such offers or agreements as if this authority had not expired; and all unexercised authorities previously granted to the Directors to allot shares and grant equity securities be and are hereby revoked, on the terms and conditions set out in the accompanying explanatory notes." 5. Resolution 5 - Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: That, subject to the passing of Resolution 4 above, and in accordance with section 570 of the Companies Act, the Directors be generally empowered to allot equity securities (as defined in section 5 of the Companies Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 5 or by way of a sale of treasury shares, as if section 561(1) of the Companies Act did not apply to any such allotment, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities and the sale of treasury shares:

in connection with an offer of equity securities to the holders of Shares in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their respective holdings; and to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, but subject to such exclusions or arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to the treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates, arising out of any legal or practical problems under the laws of any overseas territory or the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange; and (otherwise than pursuant to sub paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £500,000; and provided that this power shall expire on the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to or on that date) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offer(s) or agreement(s) which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offers or agreements notwithstanding that the power conferred by this resolution has expired." 6. Resolution 6 - Ratification of prior issue of CDIs to participants in Placement - Listing Rule 7.1 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 8,697,468 CDIs to sophisticated and professional investors under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person who participated in the issue, or who is a counterparty to the agreement being approved, or any associates of those persons. 7. Resolution 7 - Ratification of prior issue of CDIs to participants in Placement - Listing Rule 7.1A To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, Shareholders ratify the issue of 5,798,312 CDIs to sophisticated and professional investors under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person who participated in the issue, or who is a counterparty to the agreement being approved, or any associates of those persons. 8. Resolution 8 - Approval of issue of Placement Options To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of 7,247,890 Options to sophisticated and professional investors on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected participate in the issue, or any person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons.

9. Resolution 9 - Approval of issue of Guaranteed Shortfall Securities To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of up to 10,000,000 CDIs and 5,000,000 Options on the basis of one Option for every two CDIs issued to sophisticated and professional investors (or their nominee(s)) under ASX Listing Rule 7.1 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected participate in the issue, or any person will obtain a material benefit as a result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons. 10. Resolution 10 - Approval of issue of Equity Securities to Lead Manager - Inyati Capital Pty Ltd To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, Shareholders approve the issue of 4,000,000 CDIs and 4,000,000 Options to Inyati Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominee(s)) on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Inyati Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominee(s)), or any person who will obtain a material benefit as result of the issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons. 11. Resolution 11 - Approval of 10% Additional Issuance Capacity To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a special resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 7.1A and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue Equity Securities totalling up to 10% of the issued capital of the Company at the time of issue, calculated in accordance with the formula prescribed in ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.2 and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of any person who is expected participate, or any person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons. 12. Resolution 12 - Approval of Issue of Options to Director - Keith Coughlan To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 2,000,000 Options to Keith Coughlan (or his nominee(s)) and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Keith Coughlan (or his nominee(s)), or any person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons. 13. Resolution 13 - Approval of Issue of Options to Director - Donald Strang To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 2,000,000 Options to Donald Strang (or his nominee(s)) and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Donald Strang (or his nominee(s)), or any person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons. 14. Resolution 14 - Approval of Issue of Options to Director - Gregory Lee To consider and, if thought fit, to pass, with or without amendment, the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That, for the purposes of Listing Rule 10.11 and for all other purposes, approval is given for the Company to issue 2,000,000 Options to Gregory Lee (or his nominee(s)) and otherwise on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement." Voting Exclusion: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of the Resolution by or on behalf of Gregory Lee (or his nominee(s)), or any person who will obtain a material benefit as a result of, the proposed issue (except a benefit solely by reason of being a Shareholder), or any associates of those persons. Dated 7 July 2021 By order of the Board Jessamyn Lyons Company Secretary