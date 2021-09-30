Dormidas de residentes atingem máximo histórico em agosto

The tourist accommodation sector registered 2.5 million guests and 7.5 million overnight stays in August 2021, corresponding to year-on-year rates of change of +35.6% and +47.6%, respectively (+60.4% and +73.0% in July, in the same order). The levels reached in August 2021 were lower than those observed in August 2019, having decreased the number of guests and overnight stays by 23.6% and 22.1%, respectively.

In August, the domestic market contributed with 4.2 million overnight stays, the highest monthly value on record, and increased by 24.2%. External markets grew by 94.5% and totalled 3.3 million overnight stays. Compared to August 2019, there was an increase of 22.6% in overnight stays from residents and a decrease of 46.9% in overnight stays from non-residents.

In the first eight months of the year, total overnight stays increased by 11.8%, resulting from an accumulated growth rate of +29.1% in residents and -6.4% in non-residents. Compared to the same period in 2019, overnight stays decreased by 58.4% (-18.9% in residents and -75.6% in non-residents).

In August, 16.5% of the tourist accommodation establishments were closed or had no movement of guests (20.4% in July).