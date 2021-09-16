Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Dormie Club's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

09/16/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pinehurst, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 18 months of construction, Dormie Network is proud to announce the Grand Re-Opening of Dormie Club, the network’s namesake club in the Home of American Golf.

Dormie Club’s all-new facilities and refurbished course will be showcased in a series of exclusive members-only Grand Re-Opening events the week of September 20. The club’s capital improvement plan was announced soon after acquisition by Dormie Network. The only original Coore & Crenshaw design in North Carolina was completed revamped, starting with restoration of the turf back to its pristine 2010 condition.

Dormie Club is now a true stay-and-play destination, with a full-service 16,600-square-foot clubhouse, standalone golf shop, and 60 beds onsite across ten Dormie cottages, four Executive cottages, and an expansive two-level Owner’s Cottage with a lake view. The clubhouse boasts several areas with ample seating, with the ability to host 32 in the dining room, 24 in the private dining space, 12 in the circular wine room, 42 in the lounge, 28+ on the covered patio, and eight in the private covered patio.

“It’s so gratifying to get to the finish line,” said Tony Chapman, Dormie Club’s General Manager. “To finally come full circle and fulfill the club’s promise is such an accomplishment, not only for our club but for the network. Completing this flagship property has definitely enhanced the benefits of Dormie Network membership.”

The club, built in 2010 and acquired by Dormie Network in 2017, was ranked as Golf Digest’s #15 Best Course in North Carolina in 2021 and Golfweek’s #3 Best New Course upon opening. Dormie Club is one of six private destination golf clubs owned and operated by Dormie Network, each of which has experienced significant renovations and/or expansions following their acquisition. The network does not pass on any assessments to members.

About Dormie Network
Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

Attachments 


Mark Ruhga
Dormie Network, Chief Operating Officer
531.333.7325
mark@dormienetwork.com

Tony Chapman
Dormie Club, General Manager
910.783.8669
tchapman@dormieclub.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:18pEXXON MOBIL : Democrats call oil giants to testify on climate campaign
AQ
02:17pNUNZIA PHARMACEUTICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:17pTINGO, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:16pTauriga Sciences Inc. Products Offerings Now Available on Amazon Prime
GL
02:15pWine Guardian Announces New Sentinel Series
GL
02:15pThe Chicago School of Professional Psychology forgives student debt
GL
02:13pLUFF ENTERPRISES : Annual General Meeting Updated
AQ
02:12pREALOGY : Era® real estate expands washington state presence adding more than 400 agents with affiliation of rsvp real estate
PU
02:12pFACEBOOK : Removing New Types of Harmful Networks
PU
02:12pALTICE USA : Optimum Mobile to offer all-new iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and iPhone 13 mini with pre-orders starting on September 17
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles
5Dow Jones Industrial Average : World shares lower as U.S. stocks, oil p..

HOT NEWS