Dormie Club's Long-Awaited Expansion Now Open

Pinehurst, N.C., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After nearly 18 months of construction, Dormie Network is proud to announce the Grand Re-Opening of Dormie Club, the network’s namesake club in the Home of American Golf.

Dormie Club’s all-new facilities and refurbished course will be showcased in a series of exclusive members-only Grand Re-Opening events the week of September 20. The club’s capital improvement plan was announced soon after acquisition by Dormie Network. The only original Coore & Crenshaw design in North Carolina was completed revamped, starting with restoration of the turf back to its pristine 2010 condition.

Dormie Club is now a true stay-and-play destination, with a full-service 16,600-square-foot clubhouse, standalone golf shop, and 60 beds onsite across ten Dormie cottages, four Executive cottages, and an expansive two-level Owner’s Cottage with a lake view. The clubhouse boasts several areas with ample seating, with the ability to host 32 in the dining room, 24 in the private dining space, 12 in the circular wine room, 42 in the lounge, 28+ on the covered patio, and eight in the private covered patio.

“It’s so gratifying to get to the finish line,” said Tony Chapman, Dormie Club’s General Manager. “To finally come full circle and fulfill the club’s promise is such an accomplishment, not only for our club but for the network. Completing this flagship property has definitely enhanced the benefits of Dormie Network membership.”

The club, built in 2010 and acquired by Dormie Network in 2017, was ranked as Golf Digest’s #15 Best Course in North Carolina in 2021 and Golfweek’s #3 Best New Course upon opening. Dormie Club is one of six private destination golf clubs owned and operated by Dormie Network, each of which has experienced significant renovations and/or expansions following their acquisition. The network does not pass on any assessments to members.

About Dormie Network

Dormie Network is a national network of private destination golf clubs that includes ArborLinks in Nebraska City, Nebraska; Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia; Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio, Texas; Dormie Club in West End, North Carolina; Hidden Creek Golf Club in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey; and Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Indiana. Each offers a premier golf experience in a relaxing and accommodating environment ideal for business or leisure. Learn more at dormienetwork.com.

Mark Ruhga Dormie Network, Chief Operating Officer 531.333.7325 mark@dormienetwork.com Tony Chapman Dormie Club, General Manager 910.783.8669 tchapman@dormieclub.com