Dorsey Adds Denver Team to Cybersecurity, Privacy & Social Media Practice

03/16/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
Deborah (Shinbein) Howitt and Austin Chambers join Dorsey from Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Partner Deborah Howitt and Associate Austin Chambers have joined the Firm’s Cybersecurity, Privacy & Social Media Practice in the Denver office. Both Ms. Howitt and Mr. Chambers join Dorsey from Williams Weese Pepple & Ferguson in Denver, Colorado.

Partner Deborah Howitt has joined Dorsey’s Cybersecurity, Privacy & Social Media Practice in the Denver office. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Deborah Howitt has focused on privacy, internet, technology and media law, and commercial transactions for over 20 years. She is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), a designation given by the International Association of Privacy Professionals, and has a J.D. from the University of California Hastings College of Law in San Francisco, California.

Ms. Howitt’s practice encompasses data privacy, cybersecurity and intellectual property transactions. She has counseled clients in various industries on compliance with the California Consumer Privacy Act (“CCPA”), the EU General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”), and other privacy and security laws, and has guided clients through complex data security breaches. She has advised on hundreds of transactions involving technology, personal data, and content, and has represented service providers and content or technology creators, as well as their enterprise clients.

As the former general counsel to a digital media company, Ms. Howitt provides practical guidance and solutions to her clients based on their unique circumstances. She is a frequent speaker on topics related to data privacy, and has been an adjunct professor of Privacy Law at both the University of Colorado Law School and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Austin Chambers has a practice focused on domestic and international data privacy and security, and software licensing, and general technology law. He is CIPP/US and CIPP/E certified by the International Association of Privacy Professionals.

His representative matters include: advising on domestic and international data privacy and security compliance; drafting and advising on privacy policies and data transfer/use agreements; creation of information security and incident response programs; and negotiating software licenses, data protection agreements, and other common technology agreements. He has a background in both legal and business roles, and has client and work experience across industry verticals, and ranging from startups to multinationals, nonprofits, and government.

Mr. Chambers is a graduate of the University of Colorado Law School. During his time at CU Law, he was one of the founding directors of the Silicon Flatirons Student Group, editor and member of the executive board of the Colorado Technology Law Journal, and student attorney in the Entrepreneurial Law Clinic.

“Dorsey has built a premier, multi-office Cybersecurity, Privacy and Social Media practice. Our team uses its broad and deep expertise to help clients anticipate problems and rapidly address those that cannot be avoided,” noted Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “We are pleased to have Deb and Austin join the Dorsey team serving clients in one of the fastest growing sectors of the legal industry.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities. www.dorsey.com/cybersecurity-privacy-social-media


© Business Wire 2021
