Dorsey Continues to Expand Capital Markets Practice with Addition of Josh Erekson

08/02/2021 | 03:38pm EDT
International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Josh Erekson has joined the Firm as Of Counsel in the Capital Markets Practice Group in Salt Lake City.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005704/en/

Josh Erekson has joined Dorsey as Of Counsel in the Capital Markets Practice Group in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Josh Erekson has joined Dorsey as Of Counsel in the Capital Markets Practice Group in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)

Josh Erekson’s practice focuses on securities and capital markets. He assists issuers and underwriters with 1933 Act and 1934 Act filings, public offerings and private placements. As a former in-house counsel at Huntsman Corporation, Josh serves as an integral team member for the public companies he represents. He also advises clients in all realms of corporate law, including federal and state securities law compliance, the formation and financing of start-up businesses, and supporting mergers and acquisitions.

Before joining Dorsey, Josh was a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP, in Salt Lake City, and part of that firm’s transactional practice group focusing on securities and capital markets. Josh also served as corporate counsel at Huntsman Corporation, where his practice focused on SEC regulatory compliance and general corporate legal matters. He was also an attorney at two California-based firms, where he represented private and public companies in general corporate matters such as formation, capitalization, venture financings, and mergers and acquisitions. Josh received a B.A. in Political Science and B.S in Economics from the University of Utah and a J.D. from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

“Josh has extensive experience in corporate law, including federal and state securities law compliance,” said Dorsey Managing Partner Bill Stoeri. “He is another example of our strategic hiring. His practice and experience dovetails nicely with Dorsey’s strong capital markets and M&A practices.”

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare, and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.


